Neakasa to Showcase Its Innovative Smart Cleaning Solutions at PEPCOM's Home NOW

NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Neakasa, a leading home cleaning technology company, is pleased to announce that it will attend the upcoming PEPCOM's Home NOW event on May 11th, 2023, from 5-8 pm. This year, the event will be at Metropolitan Pavilion, 125 W 18th St, New York, NY 10011. At PEPCOM's Home NOW event, Neakasa will present innovative cleaning products, including smart pet and home cleaning products. The Neakasa smart pet cleaning, such as the F1 Pet Grooming Dryer, P1 Pro, and P2 Pro Pet Grooming Vacuum Kits, offers powerful suction and are versatile, making them ideal for grooming different types of pets. The Neakasa robot vacuums, such as the N3, use advanced sensors to navigate and clean your home. They come with various cleaning modes and schedules that suit your specific needs, making them a convenient and effortless way to keep your home clean.

The Neakasa F1 Pet Grooming Dryer is the newest product in Neakasa's pet care series. The F1 Pet Grooming Dryer features a 76,000rpm high-performance motor that allows a 60 m/s strong blowing force that leaves any pet fluffy and dry in just 8 minutes. Its compact hand-held body’s net weight is a mere 19.8 oz and operates efficiently in the palm of your hand. Its unbeatable power features a 2-speed setting, 4-heat settings, and up to eight modes to tackle any kind of pet hair, whether they’d be small, medium, or large dogs. Built upon intelligent heat control, Neakasa F1's heating system prevents your pets from catching a cold or experiencing extreme heat. Neakasa F1 has three nozzles, which allow users to dry the dog's coat differently. The Neakasa F1's MSRP is $129 and will be available on Amazon and Neakasa.com in early May.

The Neakasa P1 and P2 Pro Pet Grooming Kits include vacuum clips and groom pets in one easy-to-use unit. The all-in-one professional grooming kit comprises five grooming tools for cats and dogs. The product addresses grooming problems by eliminating messy pet hair, excessive noise, and cumbersome grooming tools. The advanced P1 and P2 Pro technology help pet owners brush and vacuum the dirt away, save money, easily remove undercoats, and reduce matting and hotspots for a healthier coat and happier pet. The Neakasa P1 Pro's MSRP is $159.99, and Neakasa P2 Pro MSRP is $179.99, both available on Amazon and Neakasa.com.

The Neakasa NoMo N3 robot vacuum is the newest product in Neakasa's top-of-the-line smart cleaner series. It features a built-in electric mopping system and a 300ml water tank that allows it to monitor and control water levels according to the dryness or wetness of the floor. Its Self-emptying dock empties the dustbin after each cleanup, and it automatically transfers dirt into the 2.5L sealed bag to offer you up to 45 days of hands-free vacuuming and mopping. The Neakasa N3's compact body, 4-4.1 inch height, easily gets under beds and sofas to clean every hard-to-reach nook and cranny. Its unbeatable suction power of 4000Pa with 4 suction modes to tackle any mess, whether for regular or deeper cleaning and handle the daily cleaning of carpets and hard floors. Built upon the dToF detection technology and 3D imaging algorithm, Neakasa N3's AI obstacle avoidance system features advanced Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) navigation and SLAM technology that creates intelligent mapping and routing. Neakasa N3 has a powerful 5200mAh battery, and the robot cleaner provides long-lasting cleaning of 320mins for a space of about 200m²(2150ft²). Its interactive app is available to IOS or Android users, supporting Google Assistant and Alexa voice control. Neakasa NoMo N3's MSRP is $499.99, both available on Amazon and Neakasa.com.

"We are excited to showcase our latest products at the upcoming PEPCOM's Home NOW event," said Neakasa Co-Founder Minming Gu. "Our innovative home cleaning solutions are designed to simplify and elevate people's lives by providing top-of-the-line smart cleaning solutions. Neakasa is committed to innovation. We use state-of-the-art technology and stylish design to create cutting-edge products that help people clean smarter, not harder."

About Neakasa

Neakasa, formerly known as "Neabot", was established in 2017 as a leading innovator of smart cleaning technology under Genhigh. The company's mission is to simplify and elevate people's lives by providing top-of-the-line smart cleaning solutions. The current lines include Pet Cleaning, Floor Cleaning, and Personal Care/Cleaning products. The professional team comes from a number of the world's most respected brands, including Microsoft, Honeywell, Motorola, Foxconn, Huawei, and more. Neakasa's mission is to provide every household with a better home cleaning experience. Please visit www.neakasa.com for the latest news.