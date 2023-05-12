Welmar Recreational Products and HockeyShot Partner to Provide Premier Hockey Training Solutions
Welmar Recreational Products and HockeyShot Partner to Provide Premier Hockey Training SolutionsST. GEORGE, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Welmar Recreational Products (www.arenaboards.com), a leading manufacturer of high-quality rink boards, and HockeyShot (www.hockeyshot.com), the industry leader in synthetic ice and hockey training aids, announced a strategic partnership today aimed at bringing best-in-class hockey training solutions to sports facilities around the world.
The partnership will enable sports facilities to combine Welmar's state-of-the-art rink boards with HockeyShot's cutting-edge synthetic ice and training aids to create premier hockey training environments. With this collaboration, Welmar and HockeyShot will offer a turnkey solution for sports facilities looking to provide the best possible training experience for hockey players of all ages and skill levels.
"We are thrilled to partner with HockeyShot to bring the best hockey training solutions to our customers," said Chris Clancy, General Manager at Welmar Recreational Products. "By combining our industry-leading rink boards with HockeyShot's synthetic ice and training aids, we can create unparalleled training environments that will help players develop their skills and reach their full potential."
JD Ross, Director of Special Projects at HockeyShot, said, "We are excited to join forces with Welmar to provide sports facilities with the most advanced and effective hockey training solutions available. Our synthetic ice and training aids, combined with Welmar's top-of-the-line rink boards and installation services will allow hockey players to practice and improve their skills like never before."
The partnership between Welmar Recreational Products and HockeyShot is expected to bring a new level of excellence to hockey training facilities and create exciting new opportunities for players and coaches around the world.
For more information about Welmar Recreational Products and HockeyShot, visit www.arenaboards.com and www.hockeyshot.com, respectively.
Contact
Name: Chris Clancy
Email: cclancy@welmargroup.com
Phone: 519 763 6633
Contact:
Name: JD Ross
Email: jd@hockeyshot.com
Phone: 514 641 7825
Rob Emery
Canadawide Sports Inc.
+1 519-653-1232
remery@hockeyshot.com
