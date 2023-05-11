Visiting the beautiful and unique landscapes of Varzob district

TAJIKISTAN, May 11 - On May 11, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and the President of Turkmenistan, Honorable Serdar Berdimuhamedow, visited the beautiful and unique sites of the country in Varzob district as part of the state visit to the Republic of Tajikistan.

Heads of state visited Takob area and contemplated the beautiful nature and unique landscapes of Varzob district.

The visit of the top-ranking guest took place in a very warm and sincere atmosphere of friendship and brotherhood.

Tajikistan is a unique country with its natural resources, especially clear waters and delicious fruits and vegetables.

The heads of state, Honorable Emomali Rahmon and Honorable Serdar Berdimuhamedow, took a walk in the beautiful places of Varzob district and had a free friendly conversation, enjoying the green nature and fresh air of sunny Tajikistan.

It is worth noting that the traditional hospitality of Tajiks, which is reviving and developing thanks to the Leader of the Nation, has been featuring characteristics of friendliness and high sincerity since ancient times.