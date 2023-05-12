Submit Release
SABESP ANNOUNCES 1Q23 RESULTS

SãO PAULO, SãO PAULO, BRAZIL, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP (B3: SBSP3; NYSE: SBS), one of the largest water and sewage services providers in the world based on the number of customers, announces today its first quarter of 2023 results.

The net operating revenue, which considers construction revenue, totaled R$ 5,698.4 million in 1Q23, up by 17.0% over 1Q22.

Costs and expenses, which consider construction costs, totaled R$ 4,326.8 million, up by 15.6% over 1Q22.

Adjusted EBIT, of R$ 1,377.9 million, increased by 21.8% over the R$ 1,131.6 million recorded in 1Q22.

Adjusted EBITDA, of R$ 2,035.0 million, increased by 18.2% over the R$ 1,721.3 million recorded in 1Q22 (R$ 7,401.4 million in the last 12 months).

The adjusted EBITDA margin was 35.7% in 1Q23, compared to 35.3% in 1Q22 (32.3% in the last 12 months).

Excluding the effects of revenue and construction costs, the adjusted EBITDA margin reached 44.5% in 1Q23, compared to 42.7% in 1Q22 (41.1% in the last 12 months).

The Company recorded a net income of R$ 747.2 million in 1Q23, compared to R$ 975.6 million in 1Q22.


