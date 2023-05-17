The Beach-Bound Book Bash Is Back with 7th Annual Online Literary Tea

Beach-Bound Book Bash 2023 Beach-Bound Book Bash Prize Package You're Invited to the Beach-Bound Book Bash 2023 Bedside Reading is a Beach-Bound Book Bash Sponsor Books That Make You Presents the Beach-Bound Book Bash

Authors will read and chat about books during the annual online literary tea, presented by Bedside Reading, Books That Make You and Black Château Enterprises.

We believe that books have the power to bring people together and create a sense of community.” — Desireé Duffy, Founder of Black Château and Books That Make You