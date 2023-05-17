The Beach-Bound Book Bash Is Back with 7th Annual Online Literary Tea
Authors will read and chat about books during the annual online literary tea, presented by Bedside Reading, Books That Make You and Black Château Enterprises.
We believe that books have the power to bring people together and create a sense of community.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Annual Beach-Bound Book Bash is back for its 7th installment on June 3, 2023, bringing together readers and writers for a fun virtual tea and literary celebration. The event takes place from 2:00pm to 4:00pm Pacific Time, and is available to watch on the Books That Make You YouTube Channel and Facebook Page. The Beach-Bound Book Bash is free and open to all, with a variety of games and prizes in the Facebook Group.
Presented by Bedside Reading, Books That Make You and Black Château Enterprises, the Beach-Bound Book Bash features authors of different genres reading excerpts, chatting about their books, sharing recipes, and helping readers stock their summer reading lists.
“We believe that books have the power to bring people together and create a sense of community,” says Desireé Duffy, Founder of Black Château and Books That Make You.
The Beach-Bound Book Bash 2023 is hosted by Anastasia Washington, an award-winning actress, comedian, podcaster, writer, director, singer, model, Comic Con panelist, and Dance Hall Queen.
This year’s line-up includes:
Randi Braun, a sought-after thought leader, speaker, and author of the women’s leadership book Something Major: The New Playbook for Women at Work, will discuss self-care myths.
Steven Joseph, author of the “Snoodles” children’s book series—and who is occasionally cranky—will read an excerpt from his forthcoming book, Cranky Superpowers: A Cinderella Story.
Kelly Anne Manuel, a children’s book author who released an astonishing 31 books at once — one for each day of the month — will read from The Skate Free, Book 2 in the “Rainbow’s End” series.
Jennifer Moorman, bestselling author of The Baker’s Man, will whip up an easy, fresh dessert recipe that’s perfect for your next picnic or summer party.
Korynn Newville, architectural designer, artist, and author of Indiscernible Elements: Calcium, will do a video presentation and reading.
Rebecca Inch-Partridge, author of the YA science fantasy novel Escaping the Dashia and a freelance editor specializing in speculative fiction, mysteries, and memoirs, will do a short reading and tell a vacation story.
E.A. Smiroldo, novelist, musician, and nuclear engineer who infused real climate science in her debut novel The Silent Count, will highlight 10 weird nuclear science facts.
Susy Smith, author of Asylum, which won the 2020 WriterCon contest in the Novel category, will read from her forthcoming book Ascendant.
Sara Winokur, author of Double Blind: The Icelandic Manuscript Murders and the forthcoming Ivory Bones: The Lewis Chessman Murders, will read from her latest novel.
Readers can enter the Beach-Bound Book Bash Giveaway, which features a big bundle of books perfect for a beach bag, and a beach read. People can enter to win on the Books That Make You Website. The winner is announced at the end of the event.
To take part in the Beach-Bound Book Bash, get updates, and connect with other passionate readers, join the Beach-Bound Book Bash Facebook Group. The Beach-Bound Book Bash 2023 will be streamed live on the Books That Make You Facebook Page and the Books That Make You YouTube Channel, and can be joined from anywhere in the world. Use hashtags #BBBB and #BBBB2023.
The Beach-Bound Book Bash is presented by Bedside Reading, which places books at the bedsides, poolsides, firesides, and into the hands of VIPs through their partnerships with luxury and boutique hotels. Find out more on the Bedside Reading website.
About Black Château and Books That Make You:
Black Château is an award-winning marketing and public relations agency located in Southern California. It specializes in promoting authors, books, small presses, personality brands, and creative individuals from around the world with a full spectrum of services. The company’s motto is: We believe in storytellers. Black Château’s sister company, Books That Make You, is a Webby Award-winning multi-media brand that promotes books through its website, radio show/podcast, and social media channels. For more, visit www.BlackChateauEnterprises.com and www.BooksThatMakeYou.com.
