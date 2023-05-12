Author Turns Motto Into Motivational Children’s Book Series

we play ball two pager

About We Play Ball

Get a Bookmark

We Don't Cry, We Try Bookmark

We Play Ball book cover

We Play Ball logo

We Don't Cry, We Try is a children's motivational phrase turned into a Motivational Book Series

RICHMOND, VA, USA, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Denisha Alphonse, a self-published author of the motivational children’s book series known as ‘We Don’t Cry, We Try,’ realized she wanted to become a writer after finishing up an English paper while attending ‘Mercy College.’ Denisha, a mother, wife, and author, graduated with a B.A. in Corporate Communications, completed a certificate course from Cornell in Entrepreneurship, and studied as a Trauma and Resilience Certified Coach.

When talking with Denisha she explained how her children’s book series was created to help teach young kids about how they can't let their emotions of reservation hold them back from reaching their goals. In her book, Don, the main character, emphasizes how children can stay motivated with tasks at hand that are unfavorable at times.

As a result of her belief that children require patience and support when learning, and by colliding the two worlds of writing and teaching, Denisha creates inspirational, educational, and story-telling pieces of work to help children try new things and minimize the word ‘no’ to new experiences. You can check out a few of Denisha's books: We Don't Cry, We Try: Play Your Horn, We Don't Cry, We Try: Back To School, and We Don't Cry, We Try: Out To Eat. With her latest book, We Don’t Cry, We Try: We Play Ball, she is shedding light on the disability of hearing loss. Throughout the book, children are explained how to accommodate others with disabilities.

Reading With Your Kids Podcast has certified the books in the We Don't Cry, We Try series as good reads. According to them, “It is a great-looking book that might help you navigate emotions with your kids.” In addition to providing a great way to manage your child’s urge to cry and understand the situation with the catchphrase “We Don’t Cry, We Try,” the book also encourages parents to talk and address the problem at the right time to acknowledge their child’s feelings and show empathy.

What Can You Accomplish If You Try?

Links to Further Information for Denisha Alphonse
Trying | We Don't Cry, We Try (wedontcrywetry.com)
Written By: Moesha Malik, Jessica Thompson, & Taji Tahtial

Sheena Palmer, Owner - Publicist
S Cubed Productions LLC
+1 347-292-9043
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube

We Don't Cry, We Try Youtube

You just read:

Author Turns Motto Into Motivational Children’s Book Series

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Sheena Palmer, Owner - Publicist
S Cubed Productions LLC
+1 347-292-9043
Company/Organization
S Cubed Productions LLC
1211 N 30th Street
Richmond, Virginia, 23223
United States
+1 346-292-9043
Visit Newsroom
About

S Cubed Productions was created to enhance the media presence of individuals and businesses in the beauty, fashion, entertainment, non-profit, and sports industries. SCP believes that the underdog deserves the same amount of press and media coverage as industry giants – therefore, we level the playing field. We deliver proven organic growth results via the creation of press kits, press releases, and micro engagements. We sustain the growth of our clients by providing standard documentation templates that best identify the agreements and workflow of our clients. The SCP Quarterly Newsletter: A Newsletter for Inspiration This publication is the pure essence of honest and morally sound journalism. We pride ourselves on inspiring others and lifting up the voices that have become silent amongst big media. We share stories of our everyday heroes as well as our philanthropic celebrity friends. We share the good news so that our readers can share the good news too!

The SCP Quarterly

More From This Author
Author Turns Motto Into Motivational Children’s Book Series
The Mylira Green Metamorphasis: Mental Health Professional Provides Strength & Encouragement In People
Oscar Qualifying "Silent Partner" Star Roderick Lawrence Leads Black Man Films new Short "Speak Up Brotha!" ft TC Carson
View All Stories From This Author