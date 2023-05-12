DHEC Welcomes Richmond to the South Carolina Board of Health and Environmental Control

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

May 11, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is pleased to welcome Dr. William D. Richmond as its newest board member representing Congressional District 7. Richmond was confirmed by the state Senate earlier today.

“I’m very happy to welcome Dr. Richmond to the South Carolina Board of Health and Environmental Control,” said Seema Shrivastava-Patel, DHEC board chairwoman. “I am confident that he will bring a passion and perspective that will serve the board, DHEC and our state well.”

Richmond was nominated by Gov. Henry McMaster to represent Congressional District 7, which includes all of Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Georgetown, Horry, Marion, and Marlboro counties and most of Florence County.

After earning a degree cum laude in biology from Hampden-Sydney in 1979, Richmond attended the Medical College of Virginia, earning his M.D. with honors in 1983. In 1984, Richmond began his career at Tidelands Health, the largest health care provider in Horry, Georgetown and Williamsburg counties, where he has been for the past 39 years and currently is the Director of Emergency Medicine.

“We are thrilled to have someone with Dr. Richmond’s experience and expertise serve on the agency’s board,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC director. “His years of service in South Carolina in emergency medicine will be a tremendous asset to our agency and the people we serve as we move forward.”

Over the course of his career at Tidelands, Richmond has been involved at all levels of medical staff leadership, including three terms as Chief of Staff. For the past 36 years Richmond has also been the founder and managing partner of Palmetto Emergency Physicians.

“It’s an honor to be able to serve on this board that impacts the health and safety of so many South Carolinians,” Dr. Richmond said. “I look forward to working with Director Simmer, Chair Shrivastava-Patel and the rest of the board in representing District 7 to the best of my ability.”

Richmond has been married to his wife, Gayle (also a physician), for 39 years. They have five children and reside on Pawley’s Island.

