Boca Raton Championship Wrestling sold out event "Challenge Accepted" featuring Mark Long Vs Matt Cardona HUGE Success
I had no idea it would be this Lit. Matt and Neil are Family.”BOCA RATON, FL, USA, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Boca Raton Championship Wrestling (BRCW) event "Challenge Accepted" held on Sunday May 7th, 2023 at the Loft at Congress in Boca Raton was a resounding success. The sold-out show was a night filled with excitement, action, and unexpected twists that had wrestling fans on the edge of their seats.
— Westside Gunn
The opening match of the night was for the BRCW Heavyweight Championship, and it did not disappoint. LAKAY emerged victorious, winning the match and claiming his rightful place as the BRCW Champion. This was a rematch against the current champion, the 7 foot giant, Jack Talos. Talos blames his loss on his manager, Frank The Clown, who was outwitted by Hall of Fame Manager, Jimmy Hart. LAKAY called upon The "Mouth of the South" to watch his back because he knew Frank the Clown would be up to no good.
The second match saw the return of "The King of Wrestling" Kilynn King, who won by disqualification when her opponent, Harley Cameron, was caught using a claw hammer as a weapon. Both women made their second appearance at BRCW and left the audience wanting more.
Next, there was an Impact Wrestling World Championship match between Impact Champion Steve Maclin and BRCW Fan Favorite, Cha Cha Charlie. The audience was impressed with Cha Cha's performance, and many felt he stole the show.
Cezar Bonini defeated Moose, and Bull James defeated BRCW ICON Noah Kekoa in a match that had the crowd shouting Bull! Bull! Bull! The Island Kings put a beat down on Bull, but he was saved by Rich Swann, and they danced together to the delight of the audience All Night Long.
Some may consider the next bout the Main Event as 25 men competed in an Over the Top Rope Battle Royal. Featuring a pizza maker named Luigi Primo (who makes the best pizza), Wayne "The Supreme Dream" Rohrbaugh, NWA’s Daisy Kill, Derrick Kosinski from the Challenge, Chris Farrow, King Atlas and CCW #1 Contender Ozzy Kilmeister.
After 35 grueling minutes, the final contestants were CCW Champion Ariel Levy, NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion Kerry Morton, Alan "S2S" Martinez, Sean Maluta of the Island Kings, and Rich Swann. In a surprising turn of events, Neil "the Heel" Glazier, who was in the match when it started and never eliminated, blind-sided Alan and stole the title, upon proving to the commissioner, Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake that he was indeed, a licensed BRCW wrestler.
The women's championship match followed, with BRCW Champion MJ Jenkins facing off against Impact Knockouts Champion "The Virtuoso" Deonna Purrazzo. The women put on a show-stopping performance that left the audience in awe.
The main event featured the Godfather of Reality TV, Mark Long, in a match against Matt Cardona, which ended with Long crashing the Indie God through a solid wood door.
Hundreds of Challenge Mania fans led by Challenge Mania host Scott Yeager cheered on the Godfather of Reality TV, Mark Long. Among the stars in attendance included: Reality Stars Derrick Kosinski, Tina Barta, Jonna Mannion, Cara Maria Sorbello, Paulie Calafiore, all from The Challenge. Nicole Layog from Big Brother and rappers Westside Gunn and Estee Nack.
BRCW owner Matthew Maschler declared Challenge Accepted the best show to date, promising that the best is yet to come. The night was filled with unforgettable moments, and fans are already looking forward to the next BRCW event.
BRCW fan Westside Gunn sitting ringside #4th Rope