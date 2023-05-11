Suspects and Vehicle Sought in a Robbery of an Establishment Offense: 4800 Block of MacArthur Boulevard, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to a Robbery of an Establishment offense that occurred on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in the 4800 block of MacArthur Boulevard, Northwest.

At approximately 5:32 pm, the suspects entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspect took merchandise and a cash register with cash inside. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspect and the vehicle, described as a black Hyundai Elantra, last seen displaying a DC tag of JD7704, were captured by surveillance cameras, and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals and/or vehicle or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.