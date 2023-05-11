Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,596 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 444,139 in the last 365 days.

NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Cox issues executive order to require water conservation at state facilities and increase Utah’s drought resiliency

NEWS RELEASE

May 10, 2023 

Contact:

Emma Williams 

Office of the Governor

(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov

Gov. Cox issues executive order to require water conservation at state facilities and increase Utah’s drought resiliency  

SALT LAKE CITY (May 10, 2023) – Gov. Spencer Cox has issued an executive order requiring water conservation at state facilities with the goal of increasing Utah’s drought resiliency. 

Under Executive Order 2023-07, each state agency will assess its compliance with water conservation requirements for state facilities, coordinate with the Division of Facilities Construction and Management and the Division of Water Resources to implement and follow those requirements, and follow the Division of Water Resources’ weekly watering guide.

“While we are thankful for the record breaking snowpack we received this season, we have to keep up the good work of conserving this precious natural resource,” said Gov. Cox. “Maintaining and expanding existing water-saving measures will only increase Utah’s ability to grow sustainably.”

Utah is one of the driest states in the nation. Some portions of the state have experienced drought conditions nearly every year since 2000. 

Fortunately, Utahns have conserved billions of gallons of water over the past two years. The valiant efforts of individual Utahns across the state – combined with infrastructure and efficiency measures by government – are helping to keep more water in our reservoirs than the state would have been able to with typical use and during population growth. 

Executive Order 2023-07 is effective immediately and will remain in effect until it’s no longer needed. 

###

You just read:

NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Cox issues executive order to require water conservation at state facilities and increase Utah’s drought resiliency

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more