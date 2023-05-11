NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Cox issues executive order to require water conservation at state facilities and increase Utah’s drought resiliency

NEWS RELEASE

May 10, 2023

Contact:

Emma Williams

Office of the Governor

(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov

Gov. Cox issues executive order to require water conservation at state facilities and increase Utah’s drought resiliency

SALT LAKE CITY (May 10, 2023) – Gov. Spencer Cox has issued an executive order requiring water conservation at state facilities with the goal of increasing Utah’s drought resiliency.

Under Executive Order 2023-07, each state agency will assess its compliance with water conservation requirements for state facilities, coordinate with the Division of Facilities Construction and Management and the Division of Water Resources to implement and follow those requirements, and follow the Division of Water Resources’ weekly watering guide.

“While we are thankful for the record breaking snowpack we received this season, we have to keep up the good work of conserving this precious natural resource,” said Gov. Cox. “Maintaining and expanding existing water-saving measures will only increase Utah’s ability to grow sustainably.”

Utah is one of the driest states in the nation. Some portions of the state have experienced drought conditions nearly every year since 2000.

Fortunately, Utahns have conserved billions of gallons of water over the past two years. The valiant efforts of individual Utahns across the state – combined with infrastructure and efficiency measures by government – are helping to keep more water in our reservoirs than the state would have been able to with typical use and during population growth.

Executive Order 2023-07 is effective immediately and will remain in effect until it’s no longer needed.

