Thursday, May 11

The national COVID emergency is over. What does that mean in WA?

While most state and federal COVID proclamations have already lapsed, including masking and vaccination requirements, Thursday’s expiration of the nationwide public health emergency will further “end the flexibility” the government has for some COVID-aid efforts, according to Public Health — Seattle & King County. Other changes as the federal emergency ends include the country’s future supply of vaccine, treatments and testing. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Erika Schultz)

Yakima residents weigh in on new WA heat rules for outdoor workers, set to take effect in June

Yakima area business owners said they need more time to comply with new state requirements to protect people working outside in high temperatures, while advocates for workers said the changes are necessary, especially with hot weather in the forecast. The state heat rules for outdoor workers, which lay out requirements for breaks, shade and water provisions at high temperatures, are tentatively scheduled to begin on June 15. Continue reading at The Yakima Herald. (Evan Abell)

Editorial: Mental health isn’t driving Tacoma youth violence — but the system is failing our kids

The violence we see in our communities — and in particular the epidemic of youth violence that has recently rocked Tacoma — cannot be boiled down and attributed to simply a lack of “mental health” services. Whether it’s well-meaning elected officials doing the talking or those trying to score political points, applying a broad brush, in this case, is both dangerous and disingenuous. Equally true: Pierce County desperately needs a functional youth mental health system, one capable of serving the complex needs of kids and families in Tacoma and beyond. Continue reading at The News Tribune. (Dean J. Koepfler)

