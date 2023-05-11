Gov. Inslee signs Timmons’ sales tax exemption bill for residents of senior living communities into law

OLYMPIA—It’s no secret that cost-of-living costs are rising due to inflation rates the United States has not seen since the 1980s. Usually, the people most affected to high costs are those who can least afford it, including our seniors.

HB 1431, which passed the House unanimously on March 19 and passed the Senate unanimously on April 19, provides some relief for seniors, many of whom are on fixed incomes. Today, Gov. Jay Inslee signed it into law.

“I introduced this bill to provide tax relief for tenants of senior living communities,” said Rep. Joe Timmons (D-Bellingham).

This bill clarifies that meals provided as a part of a rental or residency agreement at senior living facilities are exempt from sales tax.

“This bill is about parity—seniors living in nursing homes, hospitals, and assisted living facilities are not subjected to this tax; and now, with the passage of this bill, nor will other residents of senior living communities be subjected to sales tax on the food they eat,” explained Timmons.

“Our elders deserve to age with dignity, and I hope this bill gives senior citizens across the state some relief in this time of escalating costs,” added Timmons.