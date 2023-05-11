AIMP Announces Speakers for Global Music Publishing Summit on June 13 in NYC
Keynote conversation with Doug E. Fresh and David Porter to close SummitNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Independent Music Publishers (AIMP) has released the preliminary schedule for this year’s Global Music Publishing Summit, taking place on June 13 at the 3 West Club in New York City. The AIMP Global Music Publishing Summit will present a full day of panels and keynotes on the business, sync, and creative areas of the industry. Sponsors for this year’s Summit include ICE, IMPF, Music Publishers Canada, SoundExchange, Rightsholder.io, Spotify, and YouTube, along with annual sponsors BMI and SESAC.
This year’s creative keynote conversation will be a celebration of the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop with an intro from Rocky Bucano, the Executive Director of the Universal Hip Hop Museum. The keynote discussion will include iconic rapper and producer Doug E. Fresh and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee David Porter, a legendary Stax Records songwriter/producer and CEO & Co-Founder of Made in Memphis Entertainment (MIME). The conversation will be moderated by Rosie Lopez, Co-Founder & CEO of Opus Music Group.
Highlights from this year’s programming include the return of the perennial favorite “View from the Top: Indie Perspective” panel, a conversation about the global success of indies in “Independent Publishers: A Global Success,” and an “AI Panel” moderated by Vickie Nauman (Founder & CEO, CrossBorderWorks). In addition, there will be a “Washington DC Update” with representatives from the NMPA and the RIAA, as well as a new “LGBTQIA+ | Queer Trends in Sync & Beyond” panel moderated by Jessica Vaughn (Head of Sync, Venice Music). Other panelists speaking at the Summit include top executives from Reservoir, IMPF, IMPEL, IMPALA, peermusic, NMPA, SONA, Covington & Burling LLP, and A2IM.
In a joint statement, Michael Lau (AIMP NY Chapter President and National Chair), Marc Caruso (AIMP LA Chapter President / Angry Mob Music Group), Ree Guyer (AIMP Nashville Chapter President / Wrensong), and Tony D. Alexander (AIMP Atlanta Chapter President / MIME) said: “We are honored to have the incomparable Doug E. Fresh joining our keynote conversation with the legendary David Porter and Rosie Lopez. This year’s Summit highlights the most important topics affecting our industry today in AI and LGBTQIA+ issues, and celebrates industry milestones such as the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, U.S. legislative victories, and more. After the immense success of last year’s Summit, we could not be more excited to bring the indie publishing community back together again in New York!”
Registration is open now at http://aimpsummit.com. Live event tickets will be $267 for AIMP members, and $374 for non-members through midnight June 3; prices will then increase by $100. Non-member prices include one year of AIMP Professional Membership. To become an AIMP member or to check your membership status, go to http://aimp.org. Sponsorship opportunities are also available; to inquire, email AIMP@jaybirdcom.com.
In addition to the AIMP Summit on June 13, the AIMP Young Professionals Committee and Music Publishers Canada will be co-hosting a NextGen Mixer at the K-32 Rooftop Bar on June 12 from 6-8pm ET. Tickets are free for those who wish to attend, with registration available online until May 31st.
2023 AIMP Global Music Publishing Summit Panels and Currently Confirmed Speakers - more to come!
Creative Keynote - 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop
● Introduction: Rocky Bucano, Executive Director, Universal Hip Hop Museum
● Doug E. Fresh, rapper and producer
● David Porter, CEO & Co-Founder, Made in Memphis Entertainment
● Moderator: Rosie Lopez, President, Opus Music Group
LGBTQIA+ | Queer Trends in Sync & Beyond
● Molly Salas, Music Supervisor, Halo Music & Sound
● Brooke Primont, EVP Sync, Concord Music
● Moderator: Jessica Vaughn, President, Head Bitch Music / Head of Sync, Venice Music
View from the Top: Indie Perspective
● Marc Caruso, AIMP LA Chapter President / Founder and CEO, Angry Mob Music Group
● Frank Handy, Head of Operations & Administration, Position Music
● Katie Fagan, Nashville Head of A&R, Prescription Music
● Michael Prommer, President & CEO, Defend Music, Inc.
Independent Publishers: A Global Success
● Teri Nelson Carpenter, Founder & CEO, Reel Muzik Werks
● Annette Barrrett, Managing Director & Global Strategic Liaison, Reservoir / IMPF President
● Pierre Mossiat, CEO, Strictly Confidential / IMPF Founding President
● Sarah Williams, CEO, IMPEL
● Francesca Trainini, Senior Partner, Oyez / IMPALA / Managing Director, peermusic Italy
Unite & Conquer
● Richard Burgess, President & CEO, A2IM
● Abby North, President, North Music Group
● Ken Casini, VP of Business & Legal Affairs, RME
Washington DC Update
● Amelia Binder, SVP, NMPA
● Morna Willens, Chief Policy Officer, RIAA
● Moderator: Michael Lau, AIMP NY Chapter President and National Chair
The Rapid Evolution of AI and the Music Industry
● Adrian Perry, Partner, Covington & Burling LLP
● Deborah Mannis-Gardner, Founder & President, DMG Clearances, Inc.
● Shannon Sorensen, SVP of Legal & Business Affairs, NMPA
● Moderator: Vickie Nauman, Founder and CEO, Crossborderworks
###
About AIMP
The Association of Independent Music Publishers (AIMP) was formed in 1977 and has local chapters in Los Angeles, New York, and Nashville; with an Atlanta chapter to be established by January 2023. The organization’s primary focus is to educate and inform music publishers about the most current industry trends and practices by providing a forum for the discussion of the issues and problems confronting the music publishing industry. The opportunity to exchange ideas and opinions with others on issues of mutual concern is fostered by the atmosphere at the AIMP’s monthly meetings, forums, and workshops, the videos of which can be seen (along with more general info on the organization) at http://aimp.org.
Laurie Jakobsen
Jaybird Communications
+1 917-697-2274
email us here