Lighthouse Advisory Partners advises Causeway on its acquisition of Reference Point

Lighthouse Advisory Partners

CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lighthouse Advisory Partners is delighted to have advised Causeway Technologies on its acquisition of Reference Point, the developer of the UK's leading workforce competency and authority-to-work system.

This marks the third strategic acquisition since Five Arrows made a significant investment in Causeway in 2021, further reinforcing Causeway’s platform strategy to digitise the processes that underpin the construction and maintenance of the built environment. This also marks the second occasion on which Lighthouse has provided advisory services to Causeway for a strategic acquisition.

Through SkillGuard, their leading mobile workforce management system, Reference Point is recognised in the UK for delivering the Network Rail Sentinel system (the world's largest health and safety passport system), as well as the Highways Passport scheme.

In addition to SkillGuard, Reference Point offers Gencarda, a cloud-based digital membership software platform with virtual cards, and CourseSight, a comprehensive training, eLearning, and course management solution used by the London Underground to manage all training courses across their supply chain.

This acquisition equips Causeway with a single platform for industry bodies, asset owners, and contractors to manage operatives' identities, training compliance, health, safety, and resource management across the supply chain. It also provides a secure place for operatives to hold their competencies and identify themselves.

Ollie McGovern, Chief Commercial Officer at Causeway, said, “By integrating Reference Point with Causeway’s solutions, we can now offer a platform that provides a single solution benefiting both the operative and their employer in some of the most challenging areas of our sector, including skills, resourcing, attendance management, and compliance with health and safety regulations."

"As a technology provider, we are well positioned to help drive real change across the industry, and by incorporating Reference Point’s expertise and technology into our platform, we’re striving to help our customers create safer, healthier work environments for their workforces.”

Mat Truche-Gordon, a Partner at Lighthouse Advisory Partners, commented, "It has been a pleasure to assist Ollie and the Causeway team on this exciting acquisition. It aligns perfectly with their strategic aim of expanding their construction business by integrating quality, scalable enterprises and we look forward to working with Causeway on their next transaction."

This deal represents another successful transaction for Lighthouse Advisory Partners in the construction technology sector.

For more information visit www.lighthouse-advisory.co.uk