Centre Technologies Provides In-Kind Donation for Local Make-A-Wish Recipient
On Saturday, April 28, Centre Technologies provided and in-kind technology donation for a local Houston Make-a-Wish recipient.
We want to give back, we want to spread our passion for our people and technology wherever we can, and we want to always be involved.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Centre Technologies proved they're not just a solution provider for businesses, but an active provider in the community as well. After working with Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana to cultivate their shared desire for helping surrounding communities, Centre was able to fulfill a child's wish this past Saturday by providing an in-kind donation of 2 curved monitors, web cam, microphone, and a computer gaming system. This in-kind donation is the first Centre has granted through Make-A-Wish.
— Brianna Fajohn, People Development Consultant at Centre Technologies
Centre's goal of participating in this in-kind donation is to intimately know and provide for those in need in the local neighborhoods they're a part of.Centre-Blog-Make-a-Wish-Donation-2023-Recipient-Samuel
"Bottom line, I love technology and I want others who love technology to have the chance to see everything it offers. Being involved with Make-A-Wish is giving Centre the opportunity to enable peoples' dreams of utilizing technology to its fullest. This motivates our passion for people and those we get to interact with. I firmly believe we get to give back to the people we care so much about and that brings a smile to my face," says Chris Pace, CEO, on the importance of community outreach.
Centre Technologies aims to align themselves with Make-A-Wish's core values. This opportunity stems from a shared desire to cultivate a passion for spreading positivity to local families in Texas.
“We are grateful for the support of Centre Technologies in bringing Samuel’s wish to life. Make-A-Wish is truly a community-based organization, and it is incredible to see the power of a wish multiply when we work with companies that are also committed to making a tangible, positive difference for local families. Wishes bring hope, strength, and joy to everyone involved, and Centre Technologies helped make Samuel’s wish day truly unforgettable," says Shelly Willwee, Interim CEO of Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana
Furthermore, this opportunity had a positive impact on Centre Technologies' employees, as it reinforced their inherent responsibility and desire for giving back to those in need.
"'Community up front, Business behind.' Obviously, there are benefits for the business associated with working with the community. Too often, businesses focus on those returns. While we are just starting this outreach program, the organization is approaching the effort primarily focused on doing the community work personally. It is beyond exciting to be a part of realizing what focusing even a fraction of that passion to helping others could accomplish," says Beau Nichols, the Onboarding Delivery Manager at Centre.
Their in-kind donation goes beyond supporting the community as a whole; it ignites their passion for uplifting the lives of individuals within it. Additionally, for Centre employees, opportunities like this to reach those in need is the cornerstone of Centre's culture.
Brianna Fajohn, People Development Consultant, intimates that "We want to give back, we want to spread our passion for our people and technology wherever we can, and we want to always be involved" which Seth Brown, Customer Experience Consultant for Centre, confirms. "I believe that Centre has a responsibility to give back to the communities in which we operate. We have the resources to create positivity, and it is duty to do so," he says.
Centre plans to continue working with Make-a-Wish as well as other nonprofit and community efforts.
"We are honored and privileged to have the opportunity to do this for others and I applaud the foundation for making things happen for people all around us. Thank you to Make-A-Wish for including us in making dreams a reality," says CEO, Chris Pace.
About Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana
Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana is one of 58 chapters throughout the United States and its territories. Since our inception in 1984, we have granted more than 10,500 wishes to local children, and, during fiscal year 2022, we granted 572 wishes—a record for the organization. We are on a quest to bring every eligible child’s wish to life because a wish is an integral part of a child’s treatment journey. Research shows that children who have wishes granted build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. This improves their quality of life and produces better health outcomes. A wish transforms the lives of children, their families, volunteers, supporters, medical professionals, and entire communities. Make-A-Wish is the world’s leading children’s wish-granting organization, serving children in every community in the United States and in 50 countries worldwide. Since 1980, nearly 500,000 wishes have been granted to children in the U.S. and its territories. To get involved, visit wish.org/texgulf.
About Centre Technologies
As a local IT services company, Centre Technologies unites Texas hospitality with award winning expertise. Businesses trust Centre to eliminate IT headaches by being a champion for their vision and goals. We are a Managed, Cloud, and Cybersecurity Services provider known for delivering enterprise experience and personalized service with a local touch. Committed to customer satisfaction, we make sure that whatever the task, we do it right.
Emily Kirk
Centre Technologies
+1 512-721-9144
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn