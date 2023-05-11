New York State Department of State Syracuse Regional Board of Review to Meet Thursday; May 18th, 2023 at 9:30 a.m.

A meeting of the NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF STATE SYRACUSE REGIONAL BOARD OF REVIEW will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday; May 18th, 2023 via videoconference call (WebEx) at the following locations:

Hughes State Office Building

333 East Washington Street

Main Hearing Room, First Floor

Syracuse, NY 13202

WHO: Syracuse Regional Board of Review WHAT: Monthly Meeting of the Board WHEN: Thursday; May 18th, 2023 at 9:30 a.m.

The public has the right to attend the meeting at the location noted above or may attend remotely at the link provided below. Please note that one or more members of the Syracuse Regional Board of Review may participate via videoconference from a remote location that is not open to the public pursuant to Public Officers Law §103-a.

When it's time, join your Webex meeting here.

Join meeting

More ways to join:

Join from the meeting link

https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=m5aa391f538e0687eb50acfc60471fdca

Join by meeting number

Meeting number (access code): 161 317 9694

Meeting password: MCmpPmxE782

Tap to join from a mobile device (attendees only)

+1-518-549-0500,,1613179694## US (English Menu)

Join by phone

+1-518-549-0500 US (English Menu)

Join from a video system or application

Dial [email protected]

You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.

If you are a host, click here and login site to view host information.

Need help? Go to https://help.webex.com

Contact:

Note: For information on logistics, please contact Brian Tollisen at: [email protected] or 518-764-3132.