WELLS OF LIFE WILL HOST ITS 9TH ANNUAL RUN4WATER EVENT ON MAY 20
Join Wells of Life for a morning filled with fun, prizes, and community engagement, all while raising money to provide clean and safe drinking water.
It is critical that previously served communities, whose wells no longer produce safe water, are not forgotten,”SAN CLEMENTE, CA, USA, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wells of Life, a non-profit organization providing rural Ugandans with access to clean and safe water, will be hosting its 9th annual Run4Water 5K/1K to raise funds for Operation Restoration - a project dedicated to restoring abandoned water wells in Africa. All are welcome to join the fundraising event and can sign up, as well as donate, on the Wells of Life website. The organization seeks to reach their goal in restoring 40 broken wells and to provide clean water to 40,000 people in Uganda. The Run4Water will take place from 8am-12pm on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the San Clemente Vista Hermosa Sports Park.
— Nick Jordan
“It is critical that previously served communities, whose wells no longer produce safe water, are not forgotten,” said Wells of Life Founder Nick Jordan. “We are dedicated to the continuing restoration of not only our wells, but those left behind by other organizations.”
Run4Water is a family friendly event welcoming community members of all ages to have fun, exercise, and give the gift of life and hope through well restoration. The distance of the run/walk symbolizes the same distance women and young children must travel every day to retrieve water. Participants will have the opportunity to participate in raffles and receive prizes all while enjoying community booths, and goodies throughout the event. Teams that raise $4,000 or more have the opportunity to restore their own well. Each restoration receives its own photobook and custom plaque and provides clean water to over 1,000 people in need.
Wells of Life recently surpassed its milestone of providing over one million people with clean water. That, in turn, unlocks education, economic opportunity, and improved health to communities in need. The organization relies on events like the Run4Water to reach these milestones and continue providing resources. To date, the annual event has raised $1.4 million resulting in 272 wells. To donate to Operation Restoration visit the link here. One hundred percent of the proceeds go directly to maintaining the water wells across Uganda.
Bylt Premium Basics and F&M Bank are the 2023 Run4Water Title Sponsors. Gold Sponsors include JLC Associates, Sperry Commercial, Applied Medical. Silver Sponsors include Weber Christensen + Heinrichs, PACE: Advanced Water Engineering, and Martin Investment Properties.
About Wells of Life: Wells of Life is a 501(c)(3) non-profit Christian organization based in Orange County that provides safe access to clean, sustainable drinking water in the communities of rural Uganda. Founded in 2008, Wells of Life has drilled or rehabilitated over 1000 wells across 19 districts in Uganda and, through a steady decade of growth, has served more than 1,000,000 people. With a 100% donation model, Wells of Life provides clean water through the installation or restoration of sustainable borehole water wells and WASH (water, sanitation, and hygiene) educational programs. Wells of Life also has an in-country office staffed with an In-Country Director, Deputy Director, and over 20 other full-time employees in Uganda.
About Operation Restoration: The only difference between a new well and a restored non-functional well is timing. Both communities suffer from lack of safe water. The receivers of a new well receive clean water for the first time. A repaired well has sometimes been non-functional for several years. Imagine once having access to clean water and then losing it because of a malfunctioning mechanical part. The result is the same: 1,000 people now have access to safe water.
Wells of Life works to not only drill new wells, but to restore forgotten non-functioning wells drilled by previous organizations.
For more information about Wells of Life and its work, please visit WellsOfLife.org, follow them on Twitter, @WellsOfLife, Instagram, @TheWellsOfLife, and like them on Facebook at facebook.com/TheWellsOfLife.
Media Contacts:
Lucky Break PR:
Mark Umbach, Mark@luckybreakpr.com
Briana Velasco, Briana@luckybreakpr.com
Jason Roenicke
Wells of Life
jason@wellsoflife.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other