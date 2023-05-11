DHEC Salutes South Carolina Nurses During National Nurses Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. —The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) applauds nurses across the state and encourages residents to recognize and commend their dedication during National Nurses Week, which runs from May 6-12.

“Nurses are a cornerstone of our healthcare system,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC Director. “They serve in many roles, from healthcare provider to public health promoter to ensuring the proper quality of care is provided in South Carolina’s healthcare facilities.

“DHEC could not do what we do without the incredible contributions from our nurses, and we are very thankful for their leadership. National Nurses Week gives us an opportunity to highlight their work, but we are very thankful for them year-round. Thank you to all of South Carolina’s outstanding nurses!”

There are 91,970 licensed nurses in South Carolina, 434 of which are employed by DHEC.

Last year, 13 DHEC nurses received the Palmetto Gold Award, the highest honor a South Carolina nurse can earn. Only 100 nurses are selected per year following a nomination and selection process based on excellence in nursing practice and commitment to the nursing profession.

Additional highlights involving DHEC’s dedicated nursing staff over the past year include:

Through a partnership with Greenville First Steps and Prisma Health, DHEC’s Upstate Region implemented Family Connects, a program in which nurses and support staffers provide services that include in-home visits to mothers, newborns and their families.

As part of the Pee Dee Tuberculosis team, TB nurses played a primary role in assisting with a rapid response to a large TB outbreak in a vulnerable population in a local county, showcasing their resilience and willingness to go the extra mile.

Lowcountry nurses joined fellow Maternal & Child Health staff in creating a community outreach team, called "The Crew,” to educate the community and partners on child health services offered to families, attending 35 events in 10 months and making 1,014 connections.

Nurses with the Midlands Preventive Health Program initiated an ongoing successful partnership with Benedict College, providing routine HIV and STD testing services on campus.

DHEC’s public health nurses work at the agency’s clinics around the state where they provide a myriad of services, including those for maternal and child health, immunizations, sexually transmitted infections and WIC, among others. Public health nurses at DHEC also help to set strategies and policies for statewide programs and take part in emergency response, disease control and other efforts.

“We celebrate our DHEC nurses because they make a difference daily in serving the citizens of our state, and we praise their continued dedication to public health nursing,” said Kathryn Gramling, DHEC’s Director of Public Health Nursing.

Through conducting inspections, surveys and investigations, DHEC’s healthcare quality nurses specialize in making sure healthcare facilities and service providers are following health and safety standards that protect patients and ensure they receive the best possible care.

"DHEC's Healthcare Quality nurses play a vital role in making sure healthcare facilities, from hospitals to nursing homes, are providing safe, quality care in order to best protect the South Carolinians they are serving," said Gwendolyn Thompson, Director of DHEC’s Healthcare Quality. "Our nurses provide oversight that directly improves health outcomes for residents across the state every day, and it's important that we acknowledge their dedication and hard work."

The nurses of Healthcare Quality have exhibited resilience, determination and commitment to the residents of South Carolina through their continued hard work during the height of the pandemic and beyond. They have worked tirelessly to ensure that the healthcare facilities they survey meet the required federal and state standards.

“While we take this time to thank our devoted nurses across the state, like others, we also acknowledge the difficulties we have had with nursing recruitment and retention,” said Shenicka McCray, DHEC’s Assistant Director of Public Health Nursing. “Our DHEC nursing staff is full of hardworking, dedicated employees we want to keep, and we hope to fill open positions within our wonderful program areas with similarly enthusiastic professionals to meet the demand for the diverse and critical services we provide."

Those interested in pursuing a nursing career with DHEC are encouraged to look at our available positions and apply.

DHEC also maintains important partnerships and memberships with nursing organizations, including the South Carolina Nurses Association, the Midlands of South Carolina Black Nurses Association, the South Carolina School Nurses Association and the Association of Public Health Nurses.

To learn more about National Nurses Week, visit the American Nursing Foundation or the South Carolina Nurses Association.

###