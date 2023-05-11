Submit Release
Surrey Limo Hire Extends Full Limo Accommodations Amid King’s Coronation Celebration

Clients from around the world are embarking on coronation festivities using Surrey Limo Hire ground transportation

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- - Limousine Hire, a premier ground transportation service in London, is extending full limo accommodations amid King Charles III’s coronation celebration.

While 2,300 people including royals from across the globe are attending the coronation festivities, tourists and monarch enthusiasts from every corner of the planet have traveled to London to be part of this spectacular event. Surrey Limo Hire has been offering its chauffeur limo services to these clients, providing a valuable alternative for traveling in and around London at such a busy time.

The trained drivers at limousine hire Hire are more familiar with London than most and offer a stress-free and safe experience for each and every client. This comes as a relief for international visitors who are trying to arrive at elegant events on time. Traveling in style cannot be understated during the King’s coronation, and Surrey Limo Hire is proud to specialize in providing regal transportation services fit for a king or queen.

As King Charles III celebrates his ascent to the throne and assumption of the title as head of the Church of England, the world will be tuning in to watch the joyous events that will unfold during the coronation week. London has been bustling with extra energy. Celebrities such as Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are in the city as part of the coronation, and bars and pubs have been decreed the privilege of remaining open for business later than usual. Street parties are being held at various points in the city, as well. With the hustle and bustle, there are more people than usual looking for reliable ground transportation in London.

