Go-easy cars Plans for ULEZ Expansion with Solutions Such as Electric Hummer H2 EV Stretch Version

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Go-easy cars Plans for ULEZ Expansion with Solutions Such as Electric Hummer H2 EV Stretch Version Fully electric and eco-friendly limo models will seamlessly provide solutions for London’s new ULEZ Zone requirements

London, ENGLAND, JANUARY 13, 2023- The Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ), which is currently in limited affect, will expand to all of London’s boroughs in August 2023, a transition which has sent many scrambling to ensure they meet the upcoming requirements. The team at Go easy cars is a step ahead with a plan that includes implementing stretch models of the all-electric Hummer H2 EV and more.

The all-new Hummer EV features a lavish interior and exceptional experience for passengers. Models are currently available for above the £320,000 mark. Surrey Limo Hire will be having these custom made as stretch versions and implementing them into their fleet ahead of the upcoming expansion of the ULEZ into all London boroughs.

The ULEZ is an around-the-clock low emission area in which any driver whose vehicle doesn’t meet emissions standards is required to pay a £12.50 fee per day within the zone. On August 29, 2023, the zone will be expanding to all of London.

Go easy cars Limo Hire will be ready with a fleet of low emissions group transportation options including the all-new Hummer H2 EV stretch version. This is a welcome announcement from one of the area’s most trusted ground transportation companies. More information can be found at https://www.go-easycars.co.uk

ABOUT Go Easy-cars

Surrey Limo Hire is the premier London-area transportation company providing chauffeured limos and more.

CONTACT

Allen Hooper
Go - easycars
Phone: 020-9916936
E-mail: info@goeasycars.co.uk
Website: https:/www.go-easycars.co.uk

mazia
hassanian
+44 20 8991 6936
email us here

