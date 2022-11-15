London Workforce Turns to Surrey Limo Hire in Light of Public Transportation Strikes
LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SURREY, ENGLAND, NOVEMBER 15, 2022 - It’s a surreal scene: a worker strike has caused most of the public ground transportation in London to come to a complete halt. This has left millions of commuters scrambling to find a way to work, and some have come to a unique solution by renting Surrey Limo Hire.
Surrey Limo Hire is the London area’s most premier ground transportation service, providing much more than the traditional limo service. Instead, Surrey Limo Hire is part of a limo specialist co-op who work to give customers the height of satisfaction when it comes to renting limos for weddings, birthdays, bachelor or bachelorette parties, corporate events, and everything in between. Their team of specialists offer world-class client care and offer a variety of concierge services upon request. For instance, Surrey Limo Hire’s team can decorate the interior of their limos for special events.
Right now, however, Surrey Limo Hire is also providing valuable transportation for a situation that’s outside of the norm. As strikes continue and the public transportation is either shut down or only up and running on an intermittent basis, Surrey Limo Hire is providing their services for everyday Londoners who need to get back and forth to work.
Carpooling co-workers have rented Surrey Limo Hire limits, including stretch Hummer H2s and H3s, stretch Excursions, traditional limo town cars, and other models to ensure that they can commute. As per the Surrey Limo Hire signature commitment to client care, all clients receive a completely chauffeured experience.
Allen Hooper
Surrey Limo Hire
32 Crosby Cl, Feltham TW13 6YA
Phone: 02083852662
E-mail: info@surreylimohire.com
Website: https://www.surreylimohire.com/
Allen
Surrey Limo Hire is the London area’s most premier ground transportation service, providing much more than the traditional limo service. Instead, Surrey Limo Hire is part of a limo specialist co-op who work to give customers the height of satisfaction when it comes to renting limos for weddings, birthdays, bachelor or bachelorette parties, corporate events, and everything in between. Their team of specialists offer world-class client care and offer a variety of concierge services upon request. For instance, Surrey Limo Hire’s team can decorate the interior of their limos for special events.
Right now, however, Surrey Limo Hire is also providing valuable transportation for a situation that’s outside of the norm. As strikes continue and the public transportation is either shut down or only up and running on an intermittent basis, Surrey Limo Hire is providing their services for everyday Londoners who need to get back and forth to work.
Carpooling co-workers have rented Surrey Limo Hire limits, including stretch Hummer H2s and H3s, stretch Excursions, traditional limo town cars, and other models to ensure that they can commute. As per the Surrey Limo Hire signature commitment to client care, all clients receive a completely chauffeured experience.
Allen Hooper
Surrey Limo Hire
32 Crosby Cl, Feltham TW13 6YA
Phone: 02083852662
E-mail: info@surreylimohire.com
Website: https://www.surreylimohire.com/
Allen
Surrey Limo Hire
+44 20 8385 2662
email us here