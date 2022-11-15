Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,168 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 300,182 in the last 365 days.

London Workforce Turns to Surrey Limo Hire in Light of Public Transportation Strikes

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SURREY, ENGLAND, NOVEMBER 15, 2022 - It’s a surreal scene: a worker strike has caused most of the public ground transportation in London to come to a complete halt. This has left millions of commuters scrambling to find a way to work, and some have come to a unique solution by renting Surrey Limo Hire.

Surrey Limo Hire is the London area’s most premier ground transportation service, providing much more than the traditional limo service. Instead, Surrey Limo Hire is part of a limo specialist co-op who work to give customers the height of satisfaction when it comes to renting limos for weddings, birthdays, bachelor or bachelorette parties, corporate events, and everything in between. Their team of specialists offer world-class client care and offer a variety of concierge services upon request. For instance, Surrey Limo Hire’s team can decorate the interior of their limos for special events.

Right now, however, Surrey Limo Hire is also providing valuable transportation for a situation that’s outside of the norm. As strikes continue and the public transportation is either shut down or only up and running on an intermittent basis, Surrey Limo Hire is providing their services for everyday Londoners who need to get back and forth to work.

Carpooling co-workers have rented Surrey Limo Hire limits, including stretch Hummer H2s and H3s, stretch Excursions, traditional limo town cars, and other models to ensure that they can commute. As per the Surrey Limo Hire signature commitment to client care, all clients receive a completely chauffeured experience.

Allen Hooper
Surrey Limo Hire
32 Crosby Cl, Feltham TW13 6YA
Phone: 02083852662
E-mail: info@surreylimohire.com
Website: https://www.surreylimohire.com/

Allen
Surrey Limo Hire
+44 20 8385 2662
email us here

You just read:

London Workforce Turns to Surrey Limo Hire in Light of Public Transportation Strikes

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.