Adura Joins ams OSRAM's Global Partner Network as a Preferred Partner

CORONA, CA, USA, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Adura LED Solutions is proud to announce its collaboration with ams OSRAM as a preferred partner for LED modules. This joint effort will combine the expertise of both companies to deliver world-class design and manufacturing for high-performance, quality LED products.

“ams OSRAM is pleased to welcome Adura to our Global Partners Network,” said Stuart Woodrow, Business Development Manager of ams OSRAM’s Illumination business line. “This joint collaboration will bring ams OSRAM’s leading-edge LED emitter manufacturing capabilities together with Adura’s thermally advanced Sink Pad PCBs. The result will enable customers to deploy high-performance lighting solutions and accelerate their time to market.”

Adura’s unique SinkPAD™ technology—the industry’s highest thermally conductive PCB—combined with ams OSRAM’s cutting-edge LED emitters will enable the companies to offer optimized LED solutions for various lighting applications, including indoor and outdoor fixtures. Adura empowers its customers and business partners by making their lighting fixture products highly efficient, running cooler with SinkPAD™ technology for a longer lifespan. Working with ams OSRAM will further enhance Adura’s ability to provide advanced LED lighting solutions to a global market.

“We are pleased to join OSRAM’s Global Partners Network,” said Abdul Aslami, Adura’s Director of Sales. “Combining OSRAM’s extensive selection of top-tier LEDs with Adura’s versatile module capabilities is a win for our customers—especially for OEM lighting companies that require seamless, efficient upgrades to their lighting fixture product lines.”

For more information about Adura LED Solutions and the partnership with ams OSRAM, please visit https://ams-osram.com/support/partner-network/partner-search/adura-led-solutions

About Adura LED Solutions

Adura specializes in the design and manufacture of custom, high performance LED modules. Our patented SinkPAD™ technology brings best-in-class thermal management to any LED application — ensuring lighting OEMs can offer their customers lighting products with superior heat dissipation, unparalleled longevity and optimal luminaire performance. Our LED modules, PCBs and Chip-on-Board (COB) LEDs are used in lighting products across a variety of industries, including transportation, indoor lighting and outdoor lighting.

