Last days to apply for OAS scholarships for master's degrees to boost engineering salaries in the Caribbean
There are only a few days to apply for OAS scholarships for master's degrees to promote professional development and improve the salaries of engineers.SPAIN, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pursuing a master’s degree is a great opportunity to boost one’s professional career and salary. In fact, many employers greatly value highly educated candidates, and often offer higher salaries to applicants with master’s degrees.
One of the benefits of our master’s degree scholarships is that they offer tools and knowledge to help students gain international experience and access to job opportunities around the world. “Once I was granted the scholarship, I finally felt at ease because I could study without having heavy financial concerns.” says Walter Rivas, who won a scholarship for the Master’s degree in Big Data and Business Analytics.
A recent study conducted by the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), reveled that pursuing a master’s degree can have a significant impact on employability and remuneration. In this regard, Rivas continue to say that having the support from an international organization like the OAS adds value to your CV and empowers you to continue improving yourself.
Great interest in the scholarship program in the Caribbean
This scholarship program, which has been jointly launched by the Organization of America States (OAS) and Structuralia, offers specialized education opportunities to professionals in the Americas with 50% scholarships. The call for applications has already reached its second phase, and there are only a few available places left.
All those interested in learning more about this scholarship program and the application requirements, may enter the web: https://oasscholarships.structuralia.com/. Hurry! The application deadline is near.
Many have already applied, from different Caribbean countries, in pursuit of a highly specialized online master’s degree in fields such as engineering, environment, energy, management, and new technologies, among many others, which will help them enhance their skills and boost their professional careers.
