Wyoming Veterans Commission and National Museum of Military Vehicles present Veterans Talking to Veterans Day

The Wyoming Veterans Commission, in association with the National Museum of Military Vehicles, announces Veterans Talking to Veterans Day at the National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois, Wyo., on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon endorses the Veterans Talking to Veterans program and will be the honored guest during the graduation ceremony. Governor Gordon states, “It is my desire and hope that by making this investment into the veteran community, veterans and their families will take advantage of the Veterans Talking to Veterans program at no cost to the veteran or family members so that they can reach their potential in personal and professional endeavors and lead a more fulfilling life.”

The event will showcase compelling storytellers and feature facilitated dialogue sessions with esteemed Veterans Talking to Veterans coaches, and Lee Alley, recipient of the Army’s Distinguished Service Cross. Attendees will also have the opportunity to explore a statewide Veterans Resource Fair. As a special highlight, the premiere of Wyoming PBS’ documentary, “State of Mind: The Battle Inside,” will be followed by a panel discussion led by Joanna Kail, featuring filmmaker Mat Hames and other notable guests.

Veterans Talking to Veterans is a free weekly group coaching meeting available both in communities and online. Through a multitiered approach, veterans are trained to become certified trauma-informed coaches, enabling them to provide support to their fellow veterans and their families. Throughout the state, Veterans Talking to Veterans coaches will lead guided discussions utilizing their proprietary approach.

The trauma-informed coaching approach offers veterans and their families a safe environment for open, guided discussions that foster healing and personal growth. By bringing trained professionals into the community who focus on motivation and engagement in family, the workplace, and the community, everyone benefits.

The program has recently expanded into 12 communities, including the Department of Corrections.

For more information about Veterans Talking to Veterans and the upcoming event, please visit https://www.coaching-certification.life/veterans-talking-to-veterans/.

We invite you to contact Tim Sheppard of the Wyoming Veterans Commission at 307-777-8151 or timothy.sheppard@wyo.gov for interviews and additional requests for articles.