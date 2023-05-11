IBM Weather Data Now Available in Audigent’s New Programmatic Private Marketplace
Collaboration delivers a new way to activate IBM data through Audigent's Curation PlatformNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Audigent, the leading data activation, curation and identity platform, with The Weather Company, an IBM Business, today announced the availability of The Weather Company’s Weather Targeting data within a new private marketplace that makes use of IBM’s wealth of climate, environment, and weather data within Audigent’s SmartPMP™ private marketplaces.
For the first time within Audigent’s PMP, advertisers can now leverage a programmatic decision engine based on weather events. The world’s most accurate forecaster, The Weather Company will apply data and insights on current conditions, forecasts, and seasonality to Audigent’s PMP curation platform, enabling advertisers to take advantage of weather-related data sets to market their consumer products across hundreds of segments.
“Access to reliable weather data has become even more important as we face increasingly volatile weather events that can impact every business,” said Sheri Bachstein, CEO of The Weather Company. “With our expertise in weather and technology at IBM, we strive to make our weather data and insights pervasive and actionable, providing it in an accessible and scalable way where marketers already operate, to help them better align ad messaging with consumer needs, so customers can plan for and make more informed decisions around weather.”
Audigent’s next-generation curated marketplaces – SmartPMPs™, ContextualPMPs™, and CognitivePMPs™ – are revolutionizing how data and identity are actioned in a privacy-forward way across programmatic media channels. Through the practice of supply-side data curation and optimization, Audigent pairs first-party audiences with premium inventory through private marketplaces (PMPs). The use of data from The Weather Company opens up new opportunities for brands to tap into previously unused weather insights and reach their target audiences via these cutting-edge marketplaces.
“Cognitive data (predictive audiences) is a big puzzle piece for building a consumer-friendly ecosystem,” said Drew Stein, CEO and Co-Founder of Audigent. “IBM’s weather data gives us robust data sets around weather events that, when integrated with our suite of intelligent curated PMP products, can help drive meaningful performance uplift and a competitive edge for brands and media agencies who have campaigns that can benefit from this valuable data.”
“With the availability of third-party data occupying various states of regulatory limbo, we are continually curating high-quality, privacy-forward signals and inventory to help our clients engage with their core audiences,” said Scott Ensign, Chief Strategy Officer at Butler/Till. “This pairing of two valued and longstanding partners of ours represents a unique opportunity to bring together leading weather data and custom-curated supply. We can’t wait to see what this new capability can do for our clients.”
IBM is the latest leading data provider to integrate with Audigent’s SmartPMP™ Suite in the past year, joining TransUnion, Equifax, Epsilon and Experian. In 2022, Audigent made its debut on the Inc. 5000 in the top 5% of fastest-growing companies and among the top five fastest-growing ad tech companies. Audigent was also recognized by Fast Company as one of the Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022.
About Audigent
Audigent is the leading data activation, curation and identity platform. Audigent’s pioneering data platform unlocks the power of privacy-safe, first-party data to maximize addressability and monetization of media at scale without using cookies. As one of the industry’s first data curation platforms powered by its unique identity suite (Hadron ID™), Audigent is transforming the programmatic landscape with its innovative SmartPMP™, ContextualPMP™ and CognitivePMP™ products, which use artificial intelligence and machine learning to package and optimize consumer-safe data with premium inventory supply at scale. Providing value and performance for the world’s largest brands and global media agencies across 100,000+ campaigns each month, Audigent's verified, opt-in data drives monetization for premium publisher and data partners that include: Condé Nast, TransUnion, Warner Music Group, Penske Media, a360 Media, Fandom and many others. For more information, visit www.audigent.com.
