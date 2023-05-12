FunnyMan Gaitlin Celebrates Laughter, Family With New Network
Comedy star showcases skits, sketches and snapshots of family life on the You42 PlatformATLANTA, GA, USA, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After taking the internet comedy world by storm, Gaitlin Roberson, known to his millions of fans as FunnyMan Gaitlin, is teaming up with Atlanta-based tech company You42 to launch his own comedy Network. The FunnyMan Gaitlin Network features the same brand of skits and sketches that catapulted Gailin and his friends to fame. In addition, fans can get an inside glimpse into his family life as he shares personal moments with his girlfriend and his kids.
“No matter what life throws at you, laughter is always the best medicine,” said Gaitlin. “That’s the motivation behind everything I do. My network is a place where fans can come when they need a good belly laugh. On top of that, they can get to know my friends and family in a way that’s both uplifting and entertaining.”
Gaitlin got his start on Instagram, posting funny videos and skits starting in 2016. From there his popularity has exploded. Currently, he has nearly 600K followers on Instagram and 4.5 million followers on TikTok. His new Network also features several Channel partners, including comedians Karmez706 and JackBoyMike, as well as podcaster RachTheGreat.
With the launch of the FunnyMan Gaitlin Network, Gaitlin is also debuting a new show. Filmed at the You42 Studio in Midtown Atlanta, “Cooking Up a Convo” stars Gaitlin and his co-host, Curly Hair Bobby. Each episode, they are joined by a special guest to take on a new cooking challenge, whipping up food, conversation, and plenty of laughs.
“There’s nothing we love more than working with talented, prolific creators like Gaitlin,” said You42 President Ashley Johnson. “Whether we’re launching a new Network or developing an original series, we love to see what our creative partners can do when they have the tools they need to take control of their work.”
“It’s been a wild ride since I started posting videos,” added Gaitlin. “Now that we’ve got a new show and a new home on the FunnyMan Gaitlin Network, we’re going to keep reaching higher and working even harder to give our fans what they want.”
To keep up with the latest from Gaitlin and his friends, check out the FunnyMan Gaitlin Network, only on You42.
About You42
You42 is a digital entertainment company based in Atlanta, Georgia. Founded in 2007, the company has created videos, animation, music, games, podcasts, and movies, establishing You42 as a globally recognized content creator. By granting full control to creators, You42 is rebooting the entertainment industry, reimagining an ecosystem that optimizes discovery, eases distribution fatigue, and generates new revenue streams. Please contact press@you42.com or visit you42inc.com for more information.
