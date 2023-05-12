Dyme Announces the Launch of the Dyme Rewards Platform with over 600 Gift Cards with Built In Carbon Impact
Introducing Dyme Rewards Platform: Over 600 Gift Cards with Built-In Carbon Reductions for a Sustainable FutureAUSTIN, TX, USA, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dyme Announces the Launch of the Dyme Rewards Platform with over 600 Gift Cards with Built In Carbon Impact.
Dyme Digital Inc
Dyme helps companies and individuals reduce their carbon footprint, and is proud to announce the launch of the Dyme Rewards Platform. The platform offers a selection of over 600 gift cards from leading brands that have built-in reductions in carbon emissions.
Companies can use the Rewards Platform to boost employee engagement, reward customers, and incentivize partners. The platform powers 600 gift cards from some of the best brands and can be used to show employees that their company cares about their well-being and the environment. Similar to shopping as a Dyme member, every time a company buys a gift card, Dyme funds forestation and solar energy at schools and communities here in America.
"Gift cards have always been a popular way to show appreciation and reward customers & employees. With the Dyme Rewards Platform, we're taking it a step further by offering gift cards that not only support your favorite brands but also make a positive impact on the environment. At Dyme, we believe that every purchase should count towards a sustainable future. That's why the Dyme Rewards Platform includes built-in carbon reductions through Dyme Dividends, so there's no reason to shop or buy gift cards without climate impact. By choosing Dyme, members can make a real difference without any extra cost or effort," said Sunil Chandra, Founder and CEO of Dyme.
Dyme launched its shopping product in March, which allows members to shop at over 15,000 brands that support reducing climate change at no extra cost. Even better, members receive automatic discounts of up to 40% at checkout. Today's launch of the Rewards Platform with gift cards takes us a step closer to embedding climate impact at no extra cost into every product.
Dyme leverages Runa’s digital value infrastructure, which provides a range of payout options such as gift cards, prepaid cards, and crypto. "With Dyme connecting to the Runa API their members have an innovative way to reduce their carbon footprint while earning rewards. We are excited to be part of this initiative and are committed to supporting companies in their sustainability goals," said Louis Badcock, Chief Product Officer at Runa.
The Dyme Reward Platform has gift cards from 600 brands, which includes H&M, Lowe's, Macy's, REI, and Saks. Dyme works with fintech partners, including Amazon, Fidel API, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Wildfire Corporation, and Runa.
About Dyme Digital Inc
Dyme helps everyone reduce their carbon footprint and live a more sustainable lifestyle by turning their spend on cards, online shopping, and giving into investments in renewable energy for local communities and schools. The team at Dyme is backed by leading venture capital firms in Silicon Valley such as Capital X, Clocktower Technology Ventures, and Roadrunner Ventures, and has decades of experience scaling some of the world's largest corporations, such as Google and McKinsey. Dyme is a member of the 1% for the Planet organization and partners with UGE International and Arbor Day Foundation. For more information, visit https://dyme.earth
