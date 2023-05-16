Leah Smiley, CDE® to Speak at AAP’s DEI Practitioners Forum
EINPresswire.com/ -- Leah Smiley, CDE®, President and Founder of The Society for Diversity, will be a panelist at the Association of American Publishers’ (AAP) Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Practitioners Forum. The forum is a live event scheduled for Monday, June 12 from 9:00 am-6:00 pm at the Scholastic Headquarters in New York City.
The theme of this year’s program is “Bridging the Gap Between Intention and Action.” The summer of 2020 marked a significant turning point in American history as the country grappled with longstanding racial injustices. Nearly every industry offered public pledges to formalize or strengthen DEI efforts to address institutional racism and other forms of discrimination. Now three years later, this theme calls on us to critically examine the publishing industry’s initiatives to improve the representation of people and products while creating polices, and processes that move us towards a more equitable industry.
“I am honored to be invited to participate at AAP’s DEI Practitioners Forum,” said Smiley. “This is an important opportunity to discuss the future of DEI in the publishing industry and to share my insights on how we can bridge the gap between intention and action. I look forward to collaborating with other DEI leaders in the industry to create a more inclusive and equitable publishing landscape.”
Smiley is a DEI industry thought leader with over 15 years of experience in the field. She is the founder and president of The Society for Diversity and its subsidiary, the Institute for Diversity Certification (IDC)®, a global education technology (EdTech) firm that specializes in next generation management practices and professional diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) certification.
“We are excited to have Leah Smiley speak at our DEI Practitioners Forum,” said Jonathan M. Walker, AAP Vice President of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. “Leah is a respected DEI leader with a wealth of experience. Her insights will be invaluable to our members as we continue to work to make the publishing industry more inclusive and equitable.”
The AAP DEI Practitioners Forum is open to all AAP members. Publishing industry DEI leaders are encouraged to contact AAP’s Jonathan Walker at jwalker@publishers.org if they are interested in this member event.
To book Smiley for a speaking engagement, please email info@societyfordiversity.org.
About The Society for Diversity
The Society for Diversity works with professionals and executives to advance workplace diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). Since 2009, the Society for Diversity has combined education and technology to develop effective workforce DEI interventions. The global leader supports more than 1200 individual and corporate members with education and networking opportunities through its membership organization while its subsidiary, the Institute of Diversity Certification (IDC)®, is the world’s leading DEI certification program. For more information about The Society for Diversity, please visit www.societyfordiversity.org.
