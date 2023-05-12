Clinton County Real Property Tax Foreclosure Auction, 71 properties
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kimberly Davis, County Treasurer has announced that Clinton County will hold a Live and Online Real Property Tax Foreclosure Auction Wednesday, June 7 at 10AM at the West Side Ballroom in Plattsburgh or online at NYSAuctions.com.
All auction information, including photos, maps and real property data of the 71 properties are available on the web site: www.NYSAuctions.com . There are 42 residential and 29 vacant parcels.
People interested in buying real property at the auction are urged to watch a Bidder’s Seminar on the company’s web site and YouTube. The informative seminar is presented by company representatives and is particularly useful for those participating in a real estate auction for the first time. There is a review of the auction’s “Terms and Conditions”, and useful tips are provided to assist bidders in becoming more informed buyers.
Bidders can complete the required bidding documents online to be approved to participate in the auction, either live or online. The electronic agreements and bidding documents are completed on a secure site. Successful bidders will be required to tender a deposit equal to 20% or $1,000.00 of the total contract price (the sum of the bid price plus the Buyer’s Premium) whichever is greater. These bidding details can be found at the auctioneer’s website, www.NYSAuctions.com.
Questions? Please email info@aarauctions.com or call Absolute Auctions & Realty weekdays from 9AM to 4PM at 845-635-3169.
Jennifer Gableman
Jennifer Gableman
Absolute Auctions & Realty, Inc.
+1 845-635-3169
Bidders Seminar