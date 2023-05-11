Traffic Shift on I-40 in Jackson

JACKSON, TENNESSEE – Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will be shifting interstate traffic from the outside lanes to the inside lanes on I-40. The shift will take place between Exits 76 and 80. The shift is needed for crews to safely continue widening I-40 as well as remove the outside portion of the bridge over SR20 (US412/Hollywood Drive). There will be two ramps closed during this phase of work.

Sunday, May 14, and Monday, May 15, each night from 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.:



· I-40 westbound will have intermittent lane closures to switch traffic to the newly constructed inside lanes and to set up concrete barrier rail from east of Exit 76 to east of Exit 80.

*The ramp from US-412/Hollywood to westbound I-40 will close as well. Detours will be posted.

Monday, May 15, and Tuesday, May 16, each night from 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.:



· I-40 eastbound will have intermittent lane closures to switch traffic to the newly constructed inside lanes and to set up concrete barrier rail from east of Exit 76 to east of Exit 80.

*The I-40 eastbound “off” ramp at Exit 79 will close as well. Detours will be posted.

Friday, May 19, 7:00 p.m. through Monday, May 22, 6:00 a.m.:



· There will be intermittent lane closures on I-40 east and westbound from east of Exit 76 to east of Exit 80 for demolition of the I-40 east and westbound bridges over SR20 (US412/Hollywood Drive).

· SR20 (US412/Hollywood) will have intermittent lane closures and the use of crossovers going east and westbound from north of the Exit 79 interchange to south of the Exit 79 interchange for demolition of the I-40 east and westbound bridges over SR20 (US412/Hollywood).

All work is weather dependent and will shift to the next night as needed.

