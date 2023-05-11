Mitch Gould of NPI: Lower than Expected Inflation May Let the Federal Reserve Pause Interest Rate Hikes
The lower-than-expected inflation rate for consumer prices may help the Federal Reserve press pause on interest rate hikes at its next meeting in June, which would be good for the business community.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Inflation for April increased by 4.9 percent, the first time inflation has dropped below 5 percent in two years.
— Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International
“This is great news,” said Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, Fl. “Not only did the Consumer Price Index come in lower than 5 percent, but food prices also decreased. This report comes right after the unemployment rate matched its pre-pandemic low of 3.4 percent.
“The lower-than-expected inflation rate for consumer prices may help the Federal Reserve press pause on interest rate hikes at its next meeting in June, which would be good for the business community,” he added.
Gould talks almost daily to owners and CEOs of health, wellness, and sports nutrition companies who constantly monitor the U.S. economy.
“Many brands want to expand in the U.S.,” he said. “They have innovated health and wellness products waiting to launch in America.
“This report is good news for them,” Gould added.
NPI and its sister company, InHealth Media, help brands launch their products through Gould’s “Evolution of Distribution” platform.
“I have worked for more than 30 years in the retail industry," Gould said. “I’ve seen domestic and international companies try to introduce great products to U.S. consumers and retailers and fail.
“They spend too much money and wreak havoc on their profit margin,” he added. “That is why I developed the “Evolution of Distribution” platform, which provides all the professional services needed for a successful product launch.”
NPI provides a veteran sales team and operational expertise, while IHM handles the marketing campaigns.
“Together, we emphasize affordability and speed to market,” Gould said.
For more information, visit www.nutricompany.com.
NPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. In the early 2000s, Gould placed major brands and products in Amazon’s new health and wellness category.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
