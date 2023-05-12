Celebrity Therapist and Founder of The Relationship Place, Dr. Dana McNeil Launches New Must-Read Book
“D-Spot Conversations: Navigating Today’s Complicated Relationships” is at the Top of Amazon’s Best Seller ListSAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- D-Spot Conversations: Navigating Today’s Complicated Relationships by Dr. Dana McNeil, PsyD, LMFT, CGT is a curated collection of interviews with today’s most progressive therapists and leading relationship experts.
“I want to teach each partner to be curious versus furious with each other so they can be open to accepting differing opinions and needs without feeling defense or taking it personally.” said Dr. Dana McNeil “One of the most common mistakes for most couples is they wait too long to begin couples therapy. Coming to therapy with an open mind and being willing to think about your relationship in new ways is one of the main goals of this collection.”
D-Spot Conversations, an Amazon Best Seller, is a compilation of thirteen interviews from podcast, The D Spot where Dr. Dana has interviewed celebrities such as Tilly Storm, the holistic sex and embodiment coach and industry thought leaders, such as Martha Kauppi, LMFT, and AASECT-certified sex therapist.
In one of the interviews, Tilly Storm shares, “Many women don't really know what they want or like, so how could they possibly ask for it? They're raised on the idea that Disney Prince Charming comes in and gives me all the pleasure I feel I deserve, and he's supposed to know everything about how to give me that pleasure. It's an unconscious thing we do from our conditioning. It's not your fault. There's nothing wrong with you. Society perpetuates the notion that we should expect our partners to know how to give us the pleasure we seek deep down, and that's ridiculous. Your partner cannot read your mind.”
The book takes readers on a deep dive around topics such as: relationships where one partner has mental health issues, what do when partners have differing sex drives, and how to manage cultural considerations that impact modern partnerships. Dr. Dana and this select group of special guests share insights that can impact everyone’s relationships, including unspoken issues that many couples are not even aware of.
Dr. Dana McNeil’s unique qualities of empathetic directness, warmth, intuition, and ability to meet people where they are at is evident in every interview.
About Dr. Dana McNeil:
Dr. Dana McNeil PsyD, LMFT, CGT is a therapist, speaker, and author. She is the founder of a group practice called The Relationship Place located in San Diego, California. Dr. Dana’s practice specializes in relationship therapy and utilizes an evidence-based type of relationship therapy known as the Gottman Method. Dr. Dana has been featured in publications such as Martha Stewart Living, AARP, Business Insider, Authority Magazine, Oprah Living, the Washington Post and is the resident relationship expert for the Cox Communications show “I Do”. She is also the host of a podcast called The D Spot which can be found on all platforms. Dr. Dana is often a featured speaker at the California Association of Marriage and Family Therapists (CAMFT) Annual Conferences as well as other conferences. Dr. Dana’s practice works with all types of relationship issues from pre-marital counseling, dealing with the aftermath of extra marital affairs, partners working through addiction recovery, military deployed families, parents of special needs children, LGBTQIA+, and polyamorous/Ethical Non-Monogamy clients.
Learn More: www.danamcneil.com and www.sdrelationshipplace.com
Raquel Figlo
Raquel Figlo Public Relations
Raquel@RaquelFiglo.com