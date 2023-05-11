Cooler Heads and Lovell Partner to Increase Access to Cooling System for Veterans Undergoing Chemotherapy
Lovell Government Services will serve as Cooler Heads’ Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) vendor to federal healthcare systems.
SAN DIEGO, CA, US, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lovell® Government Services and Cooler Heads announced today that they have partnered to list the Amma™ system, a personal scalp cooling unit, on government contract vehicles.
Cooler Heads helps patients diagnosed with cancer by giving them more control over how they experience the side effects of treatment. Cooler Heads' debut product, Amma™, is an affordable and transportable scalp-cooling system that democratizes this innovative therapy. Amma™ gives people with cancer a choice in whether they lose their hair during chemotherapy. This impacts more than how they look; it impacts their entire sense of self and it can improve their mental health and their recovery.
As Cooler Heads’ SDVOSB Vendor, Lovell is excited to bring this product to federal healthcare providers. Government Customers can now find the Amma™ system on the Defense Logistics Agency’s Electronic Catalog (ECAT) and on the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Federal Supply Schedule (FSS). Listing products on contract vehicles with Lovell streamlines the acquisition process while helping government agencies meet their SDVOSB procurement goals.
“We believe it is incredibly important that Veterans undergoing chemotherapy get to have as many choices as possible. Placing the Amma system on government contract platforms will increase access to this technology to government healthcare facilities and to their patients,” said Chris Lovell, USMC Major (Ret.), Chief Executive Officer, Lovell Government Services.
“We are extremely excited to partner with Lovell, in an effort to provide our scalp cooling technology to Veterans dealing with cancer and chemotherapy. Our goal is to make the Amma platform accessible to all chemotherapy patients, and this collaboration takes us one step closer to achieving that objective,” said Ryan Denney, Chief Commercial Officer, Cooler Heads Care.
About Cooler Heads
Cooler Heads was founded in 2018, by Kate Dilligan, a tech entrepreneur and breast cancer survivor, to protect the dignity, privacy, and identity of cancer patients. After talking with countless cancer patients frustrated by the high cost, poor fit, and challenges associated with the ease of use with existing methods, Kate was determined to engineer a better way.
Patented and cleared by FDA, Amma™ is the world's first scalp-cooling solution that people administer themselves. It makes scalp-cooling accessible to anyone, anywhere. That means people spend less time in infusion centers, and more time living life on their own terms. Learn more at www.coolerheads.com
About Lovell Government Services
Lovell Government Services is a trusted government vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of successfully introducing suppliers to the government market. Lovell is a two-time Inc. 5000 honoree and leader in the federal space. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts.
Learn more at www.lovellgov.com
