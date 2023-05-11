Successful tech investor and growth equity specialist joins Membrion Board of Directors
Himanshu Sekhar, co-founder of GiantLeap Capital, brings proven operational and investment track record to drive Membrion’s growth across critical industries
SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Membrion announced today that Himanshu Sekhar joined its Board of Directors. Sekhar is the co-founder and managing partner of GiantLeap Capital, and a Series B round investor in Membrion, a growing electro-ceramic desalination technology company.
— Greg Newbloom, the founder and chief executive officer of Membrion
“Membrion could not be more excited to have Himanshu join our Board of Directors. As an investor and operator, he has a proven track record of providing strategic guidance, accessing industry networks, and developing growth programs to help portfolio companies rapidly scale revenue and penetrate key markets,” said Greg Newbloom, the founder and chief executive officer of Membrion.
“We have a growing number of Fortune 500 companies that are experiencing a strong return on investment and environmental benefits from the use of our technologies. We are confident Himanshu’s expertise will be invaluable in driving the next phase of our growth while bringing those same benefits to a broader set of enterprises,” added Newbloom.
“Membrion brings to market a novel environmental technology that supports water infrastructure and provides efficiencies across many critical industries. I look forward to working with Membrion and leveraging our proprietary value enhancement programs (S.T.E.P.S and S.E.E.D.S) as we transform how every industry conserves water,” Sekhar said.
Sekhar was the program director who led the development and execution of the build, buy, and partner strategies for IBM Watson Group, one of the pioneers of cognitive computing. He then joined Siris Capital to lead investment sourcing and business development, building investment theses and working with portfolio companies in the technology, telecom, and tech-enabled services sectors. At GiantLeap, he invests in and helps create value at the growth stage of companies providing mission-critical products and services.
GiantLeap Capital is a tech-focused, structured growth equity platform that leverages emerging technologies to rapidly scale companies providing mission-critical products and services.
Sekhar graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur with a degree in civil engineering. He also has a master’s in business administration degree from Columbia Business School in New York.
About Membrion
Membrion manufactures ceramic desalination membranes that can recover up to 98% of water in the harshest conditions. Membrion’s flexible, electro-ceramic desalination membranes yield endless possibilities for water recovery, allowing manufacturers to recycle water at previously inaccessible pH ranges and with challenging trace chemicals. The membranes that Membrion creates are low fouling, require less cleaning, are oxidizer resistant, have ultra-low pH stability, and are economical. For more information, visit membrion.com.
