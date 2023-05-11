IDC Announces The Gatson Group, LLC As Approved Recertification Provider
Diversity partner launches recertification programs for continuing educationINDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Institute for Diversity Certification (IDC)®, a global diversity training and certification leader, is excited to announce that The Gatson Group, LLC is an approved recertification partner for its Certified Diversity Professional (CDP)® and Certified Diversity Executive (CDE)® credentials. The Gatson Group, LLC also offers a new course calendar as well as a host of diversity and inclusion (D&I) consulting services.
Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) training programs help diversity champions shift the narrative, allowing companies to understand and maximize employee contributions within a sustainable strategy. Through its CDP® and CDE® credentials, IDC’s rigorous certification system distinguishes professional achievements in the field of diversity management and indicates an ongoing commitment to DEI work.
The Gatson Group, LLC has facilitated CDP® and CDE® exam preparation courses since the partnership began in 2019. With more than 15 years DEI work experience, Felicia Johnson, CDE®, founder and managing director with The Gatson Group, LLC, aspires to create more inclusive spaces in communities, worksites, and online. Johnson says, "Offering recertification credits is a natural extension to the work IDC and The Gatson Group, LLC already conduct. We’re equipping DEI champions with the knowledge, skills, and ability to thrive in increasingly diverse workplaces."
Approved for candidates seeking credits for CDP® and CDE® renewals, The Gatson Group, LLCs online diversity and inclusion learning courses dive into how diversity, inclusion, equity, and belonging directly influence business outcomes in our globalized world.
President of The Society for Diversity and Institute for Diversity Certification, Leah Smiley says, "DEI is a constantly evolving field, and continuing education is critical to propel organizations and their employees toward real progress. IDC is happy to approve The Gatson Group, LLCs diversity and inclusion coursework for CDP® and CDE® continuing education units (CEUs).”
Certified Diversity Professional (CDP)® and Certified Diversity Executive (CDE)® credentials must be renewed every three years, including 60 continuing education units. The Gatson Group, LLCs online diversity classes offer 1-2 credit hours each. For more information or to register, please click here.
About The Gatson Group
Headquartered in Irving, Texas, The Gatson Group, LLC provides strategic diversity and inclusion consulting services to commercial, non-profit, and government organizations. With a strong emphasis on designing customized inclusion-based solutions and strategies, the firm helps organizations increase employee engagement, communication, and overall performance. For more information about The Gatson Group, LLC, please visit www.gatsongroup.com.
About Institute for Diversity Certification
A fully-owned subsidiary of The Society for Diversity, the Institute for Diversity Certification (IDC)® delivers competency-based education that advances diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in the workplace. With candidates and designees in all 50 U.S. states and more than 30 countries, the industry-leading diversity certification provider confers Certified Diversity Professional (CDP)®, Certified Diversity Executive (CDE)® credentials and two programming bias certification programs for the IT sector. For more information about IDC, please visit www.diversitycertification.org.
