Business Reporter: The importance of secure and immutable backups
A case for reliable, flexible and agile data protectionLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Dan Middleton, Vice President for UK and Ireland at Veeam – the leader in Modern Data Protection and Ransomware Recovery – talks about the findings in the company’s Data Protection Trends Report 2023. With 76 per cent of UK and Irish companies having experienced at least one ransomware attack in 2022, the fact that 22 per cent of those had their entire production data set encrypted or destroyed, only half of which was recoverable at all, demonstrates how crucial choosing the right provider to business continuity is. Businesses can no longer cope with the large scale of cyber attacks on their own and need to rely on third parties and vendors to get protection from them. Not only do they need to ensure that they have the right anti-spyware, anti-virus and intrusion detection tools in place, but it’s also essential that they work out recovery plans and processes they can have recourse to if a cyber incident takes place.
Businesses often believe that once they partner with a cloud provider, they won’t need to care about the protection of the data they store with them. But most cloud providers operate on the principle of shared responsibility, where the data owner is overwhelmingly responsible for the protection of data. The Veeam Data Platform, however, can manage and protect all workloads regardless of whether they are in the cloud, on physical or virtual servers or with SaaS partners and ensures an isolated, secure backup environment to guarantee clean backup data.
To learn more about data security, data recovery and how they be your last line in defence against Ransomware and why data freedom matters when looking out for a suitable provider, read the article.
