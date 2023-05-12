KMK Consulting Inc. Earns Third Consecutive US Great Place to Work Certification™ in 2023
KMK Consulting Inc. has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the third consecutive year! The award is solely based on feedback from its happy employees.
We put a lot of effort into making sure that our culture enables KMK to deliver the best possible service to our clients and at the same time enable professional growth in a collaborative environment.”MORRISTOWN, NJ, US, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- KMK Consulting Inc. is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the third year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at the KMK. This year, 89% of employees said it’s a great place To Work – 32 points higher than the average U.S. company.
— Michael Karbachinskiy, CEO KMK Consulting Inc.
Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.
"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that KMK Consulting Inc. stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."
“We are excited to continue being recognized by our employees as a Great Place To Work,” said CEO Michael Karbachinskiy. “We put a lot of effort into making sure that our culture enables KMK to deliver the best possible service to our clients and at the same time enable professional growth in a collaborative environment for all our team members around the world.”
This year, KMK has made significant progress in fostering a more inclusive work culture as it expands globally. The company is committed to supporting UN Business Standards to combat discrimination against LGBTIQ+ individuals and has established various groups, including the LGBTIQ+, Asian, Women's, and Parents and Caregivers Alliance, to facilitate deeper connections within the organization. In addition, KMK listened to their employee feedback gained from the 2022 survey and took action to meet employees' expectations by increasing vacation and floating days and introducing a gym membership benefit and short-term disability option to prioritize employees' well-being.
President Dani Heywood emphasizes transparency and hosts monthly town hall-style meetings to keep team members informed and encourage open communication. These efforts reflect KMK's dedication to creating a welcoming and inclusive work environment for all.
“We are thrilled to become Great Place to Work Certified for the third year in a row,” said President Dani Heywood. “As a professional services business, our company cannot exist without great people, and our team has helped to create an amazing culture of inclusivity that is welcoming and nurturing, where ideas and innovation are encouraged. We thank everyone for helping us achieve Great Place to Work recognition.”
According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.
WE’RE HIRING!
Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at: https://kmkconsultinginc.com/careers/
About KMK Consulting Inc.
KMK is a forward-thinking commercial strategy, insights & analytics life science consulting company that's bridging the gap between primary and secondary data to help maximize your brand’s success and improve patients' lives. They have three core expertise areas: Strategy & Research, Commercial Operations & Analytics, as well as HEOR/RWE; offering tailor-made solutions with either an onshore presence or direct support onsite. KMK is equipped with cutting-edge tech tools to help you manage and analyze all your data sources, like their cloud platform, KMK Vortex, that delivers comprehensive analytics services so that businesses can benefit from powerful insights. KMK's expert teams are small but mighty - ready to collaborate on solutions that meet the demands of whatever commercial goals you have in mind, negating the need to hire multiple agencies. KMK's comprehensive services give you an agile partner who'll seamlessly execute each step of strategy development and implementation with top-notch quality control.
About Great Place to Work Certification™
Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.
About Great Place To Work®
As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.
Arielle Atwood
KMK Consulting Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other