The Wolf of Lonely Street from acclaimed Australian singer-songwriter John Tomaino
Track Title: The Wolf of Lonely Street Genre: Indie / Pop / Rock Launch Date: Out Now! ISRC Code: QZHN32347497MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tomaino’s original music has been described as the most important sound to come out of Australia. Sir Paul McCartney agreed, adding John's song, An Emergency, to his prestigious MPL publishing catalogue in New York.
John continues to be recognised in songwriting awards, including as a Finalist in the Australian Music Awards and the Great American Song Contest.
His new single The Wolf Lonely Street is about the impact of depression in society, and it’s narrated from the perspective of depression itself. It’s a glimpse into the world of the Wolf, as he seeks out those who live under the heavy clouds of depression and despair.
Tomaino writes, arrangers and produces his own songs, and this makes for an engaging, razor sharp clarity of purpose and vision. His genre-bending productions span almost every taste as he embodies his motto – to 'serve the song'.
