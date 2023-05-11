Healthcare Quality Management Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Healthcare Quality Management Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the healthcare quality management market. As per TBRC’s healthcare quality management market forecast, the healthcare quality management market size is expected to grow to $6.87 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.1%.

Rising medical errors are expected to propel the growth of the healthcare quality management industry. North America is expected to hold the largest healthcare quality management industry share. Major players in the healthcare quality management market include Altegra Health Inc., Dolbey Systems Inc., Enli Health Intelligence, Citiustech Inc., Mckesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation.

Healthcare Quality Management Market Segments
1) By Software Type: Business Intelligence And Analytics Solutions, Physician Quality Reporting Solutions, Clinical Risk Management Solutions, Provider Performance Improvement Solutions
2) By Mode Of Delivery: Web And Cloud Based Solutions, On-Premise Solutions
3) By Application: Data Management, Risk Management
4) By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Payer, Other End Users

Healthcare quality management is the process of administration of system designs, rules, and procedures that optimize patient care and outcomes while minimizing, if not eliminating patient harm.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Healthcare Quality Management Market Trends
4. Healthcare Quality Management Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Healthcare Quality Management Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has over 300+ research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. Our management are former Directors of Thomson Reuters, GlobalData and Morgan Stanley and each have more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations. Clients include a range of blue chip companies in the fields of manufacturing, technology and healthcare and others from across the world. Our Consultants have masters qualifications from top institutes and include MBAs, MSCs, CFAs and CAs. TBRC Consultants are qualified by the Market Research Society in research practices, techniques, and ethics.

The Business Research Company

