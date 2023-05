IRMIX Radio Top 20 Countdown Week Ending May 13 2023

Top 20 Countdown Number 1 to 10 IRMIX Radio Top 20 Countdown Chart number 11 to 20

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- IRMIX Radio is now reporting playlists to music tracking agencies for national charting purposes. IRMIX Radio's format is RnB, Hip-Hop, and Dance music. IRMIX Radio is currently accepting songs for airplay with the caveat that any song submitted that is older than 90 days old will not be eligible for charting.To be considered for IRMIX Radio's top 20 countdown the songs must be less than 90 days old. Please be sure to follow the instructions carefully for submission of your track(s) or it will be rejected. Prior to your track being submitted please be sure to include detailed information. Artist name, track name, album name if applicable, release date, artist social media for tagging, and biography.Additionally, IRMIX Radio has promotion opportunities available for independent artists, to learn more about the opportunities please visit our website.1. Reckless Rhymacide – We Came to Party2. Chisom – Yes, Yes (Lagos Nights)3. Intelligent Diva featuring Sean Kingston – How to Flex4. PT. Gospel Spitter featuring Stephen Voyce – Kingdom5. Intelligent Diva featuring Sean Kingston – Fly Together6. Dreamer Isioma – Gimme a Chance7. Kwengface – Freedom8. So Vicious Ft. Black C – To the Bag9. HartBreaak – Far From Home10. Andre Ward Featuring Chantel Hampton – Don’t Ask My Neighbors11. Trisha Covington – I Need You12. Playboii Red – Swim Eat13. Jai Denise – Pretty and Paid14. Yung Felix – Need You15. Nippa - Maddest16. UNG – No Weight On Me17. Aliah Sheffield – Boo Boo The Fool18. EO – Banana19. Paper Chasin Savage Featuring Kiara – Ride For Me20. Maulo – SteadyReckless Rhymacide dominates this week's top 20 countdown on IRMIX Radio with We Came to Party. Playboii Red enters the top 20 countdown at #12, along with a bunch of newcomers Maulo, Aliah Sheffield, and Jai Denise just to name a few.

