IRMIX Radio Top 20 Countdown Week Ending May 13 2023
Reckless Rhymacide dominates this week's top 20 countdown on IRMIX Radio with We Came to Party”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IRMIX Radio is now reporting playlists to music tracking agencies for national charting purposes. IRMIX Radio's format is RnB, Hip-Hop, and Dance music. IRMIX Radio is currently accepting songs for airplay with the caveat that any song submitted that is older than 90 days old will not be eligible for charting.
To be considered for IRMIX Radio's top 20 countdown the songs must be less than 90 days old. Please be sure to follow the instructions carefully for submission of your track(s) or it will be rejected. Prior to your track being submitted please be sure to include detailed information. Artist name, track name, album name if applicable, release date, artist social media for tagging, and biography.
Additionally, IRMIX Radio has promotion opportunities available for independent artists, to learn more about the opportunities please visit our website.
1. Reckless Rhymacide – We Came to Party
2. Chisom – Yes, Yes (Lagos Nights)
3. Intelligent Diva featuring Sean Kingston – How to Flex
4. PT. Gospel Spitter featuring Stephen Voyce – Kingdom
5. Intelligent Diva featuring Sean Kingston – Fly Together
6. Dreamer Isioma – Gimme a Chance
7. Kwengface – Freedom
8. So Vicious Ft. Black C – To the Bag
9. HartBreaak – Far From Home
10. Andre Ward Featuring Chantel Hampton – Don’t Ask My Neighbors
11. Trisha Covington – I Need You
12. Playboii Red – Swim Eat
13. Jai Denise – Pretty and Paid
14. Yung Felix – Need You
15. Nippa - Maddest
16. UNG – No Weight On Me
17. Aliah Sheffield – Boo Boo The Fool
18. EO – Banana
19. Paper Chasin Savage Featuring Kiara – Ride For Me
20. Maulo – Steady
Reckless Rhymacide dominates this week's top 20 countdown on IRMIX Radio with We Came to Party. Playboii Red enters the top 20 countdown at #12, along with a bunch of newcomers Maulo, Aliah Sheffield, and Jai Denise just to name a few.
