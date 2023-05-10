Pacific Tourism Organisation Announces New Deputy Chair

The Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) Board of Directors has elected Ms. Adela Issachar- Aru as the new Deputy Chairperson of the Board. While officially announcing the appointment at the SPTO Board meeting in Christchurch earlier today, Board Chairman Mr. Petero Manufolau acknowledged the importance of having women represented at the leadership level of SPTO.

“We currently have 10 women represented on our Board. Through this appointment the important perspectives of women in tourism will be more greatly represented at the leadership level of the organisation. As a highly experienced and well respected figure in the Pacific tourism industry I have no doubt that Adela will be an invaluable asset in helping to lead SPTO in the coming years”, he said.

Ms. Issachar – Aru is the Chief Executive Officer of Vanuatu Tourism and has a strong background in project management, tourism product development and policy research. In support of post- pandemic tourism recovery, she led the development of Vanuatu Tourism’s new business plan entitled “Towards 2025”. The plan comprises of an updated organisational and staffing structure along with budgeting for recovery marketing programs. Moreover, in recognition of the importance of the aviation sector to tourism, Ms. Issachar Aru has also made critical contributions to the development of the “Aviation Access Strategy and the establishment of the Aviation Tourism Transportation Taskforce.

In acknowledging the appointment, Ms. Issachar Aru thanked the Board of Directors for their confidence in her abilities and assured them that she is committed to supporting Pacific tourism recovery.

“Our industry was devastated by COVID-19 and while tourism is gaining momentum once again, it is important that we do so in ways that carefully consider our people and our natural environment. It is my privilege to take on the role of Deputy Chair and I look forward to working closely with the Secretariat and tourism stakeholders to strengthen and revitalize Pacific Tourism”.

The 10th May SPTO Board of Directors meeting concluded with an afternoon consultation on Pacific Tourism Sector Resilience. The week will conclude with the 7th South Pacific Tourism Exchange, to be held at the Airforce Museum of New Zealand, in Christchurch, from 12th – 13th May.