Tuvalu becomes the 17th signatory of the Pacific Leader’s Sustainable Tourism Commitment

The Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) has welcomed Tuvalu as the latest signatory of the Pacific Leader’s Sustainable Tourism Commitment (SOC). The SOC embodies the support of SPTO’s Council of Tourism Ministers in implementing the Pacific Sustainable Tourism Policy Framework (PSTPF).

While signing the SOC this past week Hon. Nielu Meisake acknowledged the importance of elevating Tuvalu’s commitment at the regional level, having already developed the Tuvalu Sustainable Tourism Policy 2022 – 2032.

“Through a partnership with SPTO and UNDP, Tuvalu launched our Sustainable Tourism Policy in December 2022. Now, by endorsing the SOC, we are excited to show our regional commitment to ensuring that Pacific Tourism becomes more sustainable, resilient and inclusive”.

Echoing those sentiments, SPTO Chief Executive Christopher Cocker, noted the need for regional solidarity in light of the serious challenges facing the industry.

“Tourism is not only considering recovery post- pandemic. We are thinking ahead to the ways in which we must prepare for and respond to climate change, natural disasters and other crises. As such, commitment from our leaders through the SOC is inspiring. This shows a revitalized and united approach to supporting sustainable tourism development that will better serve our people”.

“On behalf of our membership, I congratulate Tuvalu for becoming the latest signatory. We look forward to working with our membership to realizing the ambitions of the SOC, through implementation of the PSTPF”, he said.

To date the SOC has been signed by Federates States of Micronesia, New Caledonia, Samoa, Niue, Vanuatu, Timor Leste, Solomon Islands, Tokelau, Tonga, French Polynesia, Kiribati, Cook Islands, American Samoa, Fiji, Wallis & Futuna, Nauru and Tuvalu.