Project Steering Committee Commends Pacific Tourism Organisation’s Performance

The Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) has successfully concluded a second meeting of the Steering Committee appointed to monitor and support implementation of the New Zealand government funded, “Pacific Digital Tourism Transformation Project” (NZMFAT Phase 2).

The Steering Committee’s membership comprises of Petero Manufolau (Chief Executive of Tourism Authority of Kiribati and SPTO Board Director), Robert Skews (Managing Director Turama Pacific and SPTO Board Director), Salaseini Daunabuna (Fiji’s Permanent Secretary Tourism & Civil Aviation and SPTO Board Director), Paul Davis (Senior Adviser Tourism, NZMFAT) and Christopher Cocker (Chief Executive, SPTO). Observers from Samoa, Tonga and the Cook Islands were also present at the meeting in Christchurch on Tuesday 9th May.

In providing a summary of the Committee’s discussions to the SPTO Board of Directors, Committee Chairman, Robert Skews, acknowledged with appreciation the high-level of reporting and project management achieved by SPTO to date.

Amongst other things he also noted the need to ensure that project benefits are extended to tourism industry members wherever possible, noting that they are key stakeholders.

Acknowledging these remarks, SPTO Chief Executive Christopher Cocker noted that NZMFAT Phase 2 offers a valuable opportunity to engage with and build SPTO’s tourism industry membership base.

“The private sector play a critical role in the Pacific tourism industry so we cannot afford to leave them behind, in terms of the digital transformation benefits of the project”

“We are committed to ensuring that all of our members and stakeholders are engaged with and benefitting from NZMFAT Phase 2. I’d also like to commend the SPTO team, who are delivering excellent results in managing and delivering the expected outcomes of the project. Moreover, on behalf of SPTO and our membership, I’d like to acknowledge the fantastic and much – needed support that we have received from the New Zealand government through this project”, he said.