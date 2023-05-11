Allegiant Stadium Kicked Off Third Annual Local Supplier Engagement Event, Gridiron Pitch
Sandra Douglass Morgan, President of Las Vegas Raiders at Gridiron Pitch Press Conference at Allegiant Stadium
Allegiant Stadium Partners With Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee, The NFL and Las Vegas Raiders for Third Annual Gridiron PitchLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday, May 10, Allegiant Stadium kicked off the third annual Gridiron Pitch in partnership with the Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee, the NFL and Las Vegas Raiders which will continue Thursday, May 11. Over the last three years, Allegiant Stadium has provided over 130 small businesses with exciting new opportunities for growth, partnerships, and mentorship through the Gridiron Pitch event.
This year’s event was unique, as all participating businesses were specifically nominated by the Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee’s and NFL’s Super Bowl LVIII Business Connect program to participate. Forty-five companies were selected to pitch their products and services directly to procurement professionals today and tomorrow. The companies are positioned to compete for long-term business, contracts, or mentorship opportunities within Allegiant Stadium and the Las Vegas community to drive economic growth.
“Gridiron Pitch is Allegiant Stadium and the Las Vegas Raiders response to the voices of small, local and diverse business in Las Vegas,” said Neumiia Duncan-Reed, Vice President of Human Resources & Community Affairs at Allegiant Stadium. “Our goal is to create and sustain impactful programs that will produce years of partnership opportunities with access, resources, and viable opportunities.”
A wide variety of industries are represented, including food and beverage, maintenance services, electrical, mechanical, marketing and more.
“This partnership between The Las Vegas Raiders, Allegiant Stadium/ASM Global, the Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee, and the NFL simply made sense,” explained Sandra Douglass Morgan, President of Las Vegas Raiders. “It stemmed from a shared vision, to work together whenever and wherever possible to create access to opportunities for local business owners. Gridiron Pitch is a collaboration of all our networks, resources and relationships coming together for the better of our community.”
ABOUT ALLEGIANT STADIUM
Located adjacent to the world-famous Las Vegas Strip and home to the Las Vegas Raiders, Allegiant Stadium is an award-winning global events destination. A state-of-the-art, multipurpose venue with a capacity of 65,000, Allegiant Stadium has hosted world-class music artists such as Garth Brooks, The Rolling Stones, Guns N’ Roses, Taylor Swift and BTS with more legendary concerts to come. The fully enclosed stadium is also home to the UNLV Rebels football team and has hosted premier sporting events such as the CONCACAF Gold Cup Final, Pac-12 Championship Game, Las Vegas Bowl, and WWE SummerSlam. The venue also hosted the NFL Pro Bowl in both 2022 and 2023 and has been selected to host Super Bowl LVIII in 2024. Allegiant Stadium is committed to giving back to the community through numerous diversity, inclusion, and community outreach initiatives. For more information on Allegiant Stadium, visit www.allegiantstadium.com or follow us at @allegiantstadm on Twitter and @allegiantstadium on Instagram.
