Free2move Disrupts Global Mobility, Making EVs and Automobiles more Accessible
Free2move empowers people with modern mobility choices, as part of the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan
Free2move is disrupting global mobility with solutions designed to make collective automobile ownership and the transition to EVs more accessible. Available through a single app, Free2move creates a seamless customer experience, featuring vehicle access options by the minute, by the day and by the month, easing the environmental impact and long-term commitment car ownership entails.
Automobile usage is the biggest lifestyle choice individuals can make that directly impacts their carbon footprint. Free2move is driven to create innovative, sustainable solutions in a world moving from ownership to usage. Proposing car sharing implies customer usage patterns that are more thought out and efficient. With fewer vehicles, and more mindful automobile usage, Free2move is driving the world towards a more sustainable future.
By introducing electric vehicles in their car subscription offers, Free2move accelerates the ability to meet EV transition targets, giving everyone the opportunity to participate, either by testing the vehicles before purchase or by integrating them into their transportation portfolio. Free2move is further advancing the EV movement by mapping out charging stations to make driving EV’s much easier.
Further embracing the commitment to a sustainable future, Free2move has a list of additional ambitious targets they are well on their way to achieve. The group is committed to increasing the percentage of low emission vehicles (below 50g CO2 per km) in its fleets to 60% by 2030 and 100% by 2038. And they plan to increase its reach to 200 Mobility Hubs by 2030. In order to further expand its fleets and continue to support the growing demand for vehicle access by customers, Free2move is also launching new programmes for franchise partners. Initially, the entities involved will be car dealerships, with the aim of making more vehicles available to shared ownership customers and enabling the development of new and modern revenue streams suited to this evolving sector.
In line with its commitment to a sustainable future, Free2move will continue to increase its offer of collective access to vehicles and transport modes through a single app, for a customer experience designed to passionately transform mobility towards a shared future.
"Our goal is to anticipate changes in automobile usage and the mobility needs of tomorrow. Shaping the future of mobility means offering innovative and sustainable products and solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers while preserving the planet." said Brigitte Courtehoux, CEO of Free2move.
About Free2move
Free2move is the only global mobility brand offering a complete and unique ecosystem for its private and professional customers around the world. Relying on data and technology, Free2move puts the customer experience at the heart of the business to reinvent mobility. Following a mobility marketplace approach, Free2move offers a range of services to satisfy the multiple travel needs of its customers - from one minute to several days or months with car-sharing, short, medium or long-term rental as well as parking spaces via one app. The company is headquartered in Paris, France, and is part of the multinational Stellantis Group. Free2move in figures: more than 6 million customers, 450,000 rental vehicles, 500,000 parking spaces.
