Solartility Announced as Finalist in Global Energy Show Awards
This international recognition underlines the impact this solar utility provider is set to have on the power generation industry
We are in a position to reduce carbon emissions by 1Mt CO2e (1 billion KG of carbon and equivalents!) per annum in Alberta by 2032, is over 0.5% of Canada’s ambitious 2030 Emission Reduction Plan.”CALGARY, AB, CANADA, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Solartility, the Calgary based electricity retailer launching Alberta’s first 100% green energy virtual power plant (VPP), is thrilled to announce that it is a finalist for the Excellence in Power Generation Award at the upcoming Global Energy Show. This prestigious nomination recognizes Solartility's exceptional contribution to the energy industry and reinforces its position as a revolutionary and impactful new model for smart green energy in the power generation sector.
The Global Energy Show is one of the world's largest energy exhibitions, attracting thousands of attendees from around the world. The Excellence in Power Generation Award is one of the most coveted awards at the show, with nominees selected based on their innovation, sustainability, and impact on the energy industry.
This acknowledgement follows Solartility’s newly launched offering as Alberta’s first 100% green energy smart virtual power plant (VPP). The VPP provides a unique option that makes green energy more accessible and affordable for home and building owners, while reducing spikes and stress on the grid thereby improving reliability and curbing the need for expensive (and often less clean) stand-by power sources. Making the option even more attractive, the Solartility business model provides the entire solar energy suite, including solar panels, an on-site battery and an EV charger, at ‘zero-down’ for consumers. The Solartility VPP is smartly managed by their cloud-based Energy Optimizer software that passes aggregate rates onto consumers for the first time, reducing electricity bills by up to 30%.
“Our solutions are good for consumers, for the province of Alberta, and for the world,” begins Shayne Butcher, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Solartility. “We are in a position to reduce carbon emissions by 1Mt CO2e (that’s 1 billion KG of carbon and equivalents!) per annum in Alberta by 2032, which equates to over 0.5% of Canada’s ambitious 2030 Emission Reduction Plan. We are excited to roll this out in Alberta, and look forward to bringing our offering to customers in Canada and the U.S.A. in the near future.”
"We are very honored to be a finalist for the Excellence in Power Generation Award," said Kelly Tallas, Co-Founder and CEO of Solartility. "This acknowledgement by the Global Energy Show is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to providing impactful sustainable energy solutions while at the same time saving money for home and business owners. We are excited to showcase our innovative solutions at this prestigious international event and look forward to connecting with other industry leaders."
The winners of the Excellence in Power Generation Award will be announced at the Global Energy Awards Gala on June 13, 2023, in Calgary, Canada. The gala will be attended by leading energy executives, government officials, and industry experts from around the world.
For more information about Solartility's sustainable energy solutions, visit their website at www.solartility.ca
Members of the media interested in speaking with the Solartility Inc. team can reach out to Dalyce at media@solartility.com
About Solartility Inc.
Solartility Inc. was founded in 2020 with the belief that 100% renewable energy should be accessible and affordable to all electricity consumers. The company is developing a Distributed Energy Resource Management System (DERMS), has become a pool participant with the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO), and has successfully completed a one year pilot project in Calgary. As a competitive retailer of electricity Solartility Inc. is bringing the first community-based 100% green virtual power plant to Alberta. The group is driven to empower Albertans with quality service and affordable energy rates while reducing the province’s carbon footprint. Solartility’s mission is to reduce carbon emissions by 1Mt CO2e (that’s 1 billion KG of carbon and equivalents!) per annum in Alberta by 2032, which equates to over 0.5% of Canada’s ambitious 2030 Emission Reduction Plan target for Electricity. (ref: 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan: Clean Air, Strong Economy - Canada.ca)
