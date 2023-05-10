Submit Release
FDLE arrests Brevard sexual predator for election fraud

 
MELBOURNE, Fla. – Inspectors with FDLE’s Election Crime Unit arrested Louis Palmieri, 77, of Melbourne for false affirmation in connection with an election and voting by an unqualified elector, both third-degree felonies.
 
Investigators say Palmieri voted in the November 2020 election after signing paperwork claiming he was eligible to vote. Palmieri is on Florida’s Sex Offender Registry following a 2003 lewd and lascivious conviction on a child under 16 from St. Lucie County.
 
Palmieri was arrested yesterday and booked into the Brevard County Jail.  The case was referred by the Florida Department of State, Office of Election Crimes and Security and will be prosecuted by Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution.
 
