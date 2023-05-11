Casepoint Announces Educational Partnership with eDiscovery Today
Casepoint and eDiscovery Today to collaborate to educate legal professionals on leveraging cloud-based eDiscovery technology to meet evolving legal tech needs.
Doug is a consistent and trusted source of information and shares common values with Casepoint of driving innovation with the right technology to help legal teams establish deeper eDiscovery maturity.”HOUSTON, TX, USA, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Casepoint, a leader in cloud-based legal hold and eDiscovery technology, is pleased to announce an educational partnership with Doug Austin’s eDiscovery Today blog, the only daily blog for electronic discovery, information governance, cybersecurity and data privacy trends, best practices and case law.
— James Lasson, Vice President of Marketing at Casepoint
The partnership enables Casepoint and eDiscovery Today to collaborate to educate legal professionals on how to leverage cloud-based eDiscovery technology to meet the evolving needs of corporations, government agencies and any organizations impacted by discovery challenges today.
“We are pleased to be partnering with Doug Austin and eDiscovery Today as he continues to educate and bring important topics to our industry that draw thoughtful conversation and consideration among legal and technology professionals,” shared James Lasson, Vice President of Marketing at Casepoint. “Doug is a consistent and trusted source of information and shares common values with us at Casepoint of driving innovation with the right technology to help legal teams to establish deeper eDiscovery maturity that brings real operational efficiency.”
“Today’s enterprise solutions are in the cloud and the ability to take those cloud-based ESI sources seamlessly through the entire eDiscovery lifecycle to support an increasing variety of use cases is more imperative than ever” said Doug Austin, Editor of eDiscovery Today. “I’m excited to work with the Casepoint team to educate legal teams in corporations and government agencies on how to achieve faster and better legal outcomes more efficiently and cost-effectively!”
About eDiscovery Today
Authored and edited by industry expert Doug Austin, eDiscovery Today is the only daily go-to resource for eDiscovery and eDisclosure professionals seeking to keep up with trends, best practices and case law in electronic discovery, information governance, cybersecurity and data privacy. Doug has over 30 years of experience as an industry thought leader providing eDiscovery best practices, legal technology consulting, software product management and technical project management services for numerous commercial and government clients.
In addition, Doug has provided fresh educational content through his blogging to the legal technology community every business day for twelve years containing case abstracts, conference reviews, industry happenings, leadership interviews and more.
About Casepoint
Casepoint is the legal technology platform of choice for corporations, government agencies, and law firms to meet their complex eDiscovery, investigations, and compliance needs. Powered by cutting-edge AI and advanced analytics, Casepoint helps teams cut through large volumes of data to quickly identify insightful and actionable information. Casepoint’s secure and scalable cloud-based platform is designed to help organizations take control of their data and processes to maximize efficiency, mitigate risk, and lower overall legal spend. Casepoint’s easy-to-use and intuitive interface provides legal hold, cloud collections, powerful data processing, advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, review, and production.
