Bridge Replacement Project Prompts SR 49 Closures in Houston Co.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be closing State Route 49 in Houston County for the replacement of the Wells Creek Bridge between State Route 13 and State Route 149 in Erin.

Dement Construction Company has been using accelerated bridge techniques to complete the project while limiting traffic impact.

The work will include multiple weekend closures and an extended closure in early June. The project is expected to be complete by November of 2023. See the planned closures listed below. Note, all work is weather-dependent, and weekend times/dates could shift.

Weekend Closure 1: Friday, May 12, 6 p.m. – Monday, May 15, 5 a.m.

SR-49 will be closed at Wells Cr. No traffic will be allowed to cross the bridge and will be detoured to alternate routes. Once weekend work is completed, Dement crews will re-open the bridge to all traffic

Weekend Closure 2: Friday, May 19, 6 p.m. – Monday, May 22, 5 a.m.

SR-49 closed at Wells Cr. No traffic will be allowed to cross the bridge and will be detoured to alternate routes. Once weekend work is completed, Dement crews will re-open the bridge to all traffic

Extended Closure: Monday, June 5 – Saturday, June 17

SR-49 will be closed for an extended period. No traffic will be allowed to cross the bridge. Dement crews will be removing the old bridge in its entirety and reconstructing a new prefabricated bridge in its place.

During road closures, drivers can utilize a signed detour from SR-149 to Cumberland City, SR-46 to SR-13, and SR-13 to Crossroads, approximately 14 miles.

Motorists are advised to plan for extra travel time, and slow down while in a work zone.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any phone for travel information.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.