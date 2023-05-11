Highlights from the Round Up News Magazine - May 11, 2023
The latest news and trends for the construction, building and design communitySUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Construction Links Network is a unique news platform where members "Get More Eyes" on their digital content and increasing their SEO.
The network includes thousands of Canadian construction managers, contractors, developers, building managers, property managers, architects, designers, engineers, government officials and more.
Members use this platform to share and onboard their digital content on the Internet, through social media and our popular Round Up News Magazine. Ideal for product / service releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, videos and more.
Top videos this week include getting a bird’s eye view of the action with drone footage of a crane lift at the busy Kitchener WWTP site - courtesy of Maple Reinders. The second video is courtesy of Top Luxury who takes a look at the biggest skyscrapers currently under construction in 2023.
Content shares from members this week include:
• OnTraccr Technologies - From Good to Great: Using Metrics to Achieve Continuous Improvement in Construction
• T. Harris Environmental Management - Keeping Your Cool: Best Practices For Working Safely Under Extreme Temperatures
• TrueLook Construction Cameras - MAPP, LLC Completes The Final Installment of the National WWII Museum
• Nesbitt Training - Change Starts With Small Groups
• Association of Equipment Manufacturers - Hall of Firsts: AEM Hall of Fame Seeks to Break More New Ground
• Magic Lite - Chatham Bridge to be lit up every night of the year
• Kryton International - Field Notes: Why Climate Factors Are Key to the Success of Concrete Construction
• Graham - “A Single Source of the Truth”: Turning Raw Data into Actionable Information
• Premier Construction Software - Top 5 Features to Look For in Drawing Management
• Procore Technologies - First Blueprint App Launched – Procore + Plans4Less
• tcgpr - Over Half of all GTA Neighbourhoods are now in Overbidding Territory
• Procore Technologies - Procore Announces Two Leadership Appointments
• Graham - 23rd Consecutive Year as One of Canada’s Best Managed Companies
• First Onsite - Wildfires – How to Prepare and React
About
Established in 2003, Construction Links Network is a peer-to-peer content sharing platform specifically for the construction, building and design community. Arnie Gess, publisher, and president operates his business in Sundre, Alberta, Canada overlooking the beautiful Rocky Mountains.
